Royal Philharmonic Orchestra With Violinist Ray Chen to Perform at Cobb Great Hall

Celebrating their 80th anniversary, world renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is returning to East Lansing for the first time in almost 20 years, joined by violin phenomenon Ray Chen. This special one-night-only performance takes place on January 26, 2026, led by Music Director Vasily Petrenko.



Recognized as the UK's most in-demand orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic will perform a program featuring Ray Chen in Tchaikovsky's beloved Violin Concerto, one of the top five violin concertos of all time, along with Sibelius's breathtaking Symphony No. 2, and Nielsen's Helios Overture.



With close to 200 concerts annually and with a global audience topping 60 million, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra delivers music that resonates far and wide. Its mission—to bring exceptional, inclusive orchestra experiences to all—keeps the RPO leading the way on stages across the UK and around the world.



Harnessing a global reach that enhances and inspires a new classical audience, Ray Chen's remarkable musicianship transmits to millions around the world. Profiled as “One To Watch” by The Strand and Gramophone magazines, his profile has grown to encompass his featuring in the Forbes list of 30 most influential Asians under 30, appearing in the TV series Mozart in the Jungle, a multi-year partnership with Giorgio Armani and performing at major media events such as France's Bastille Day, the Nobel Prize Concert in Stockholm, and the BBC Proms.

