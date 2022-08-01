Zach Bartholomew's PIANO LEGENDS is Coming to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center This Month

Showcasing compositions and arrangements from some of the most influential piano trios in the history of jazz and American music, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center will welcome to the stage Piano Legends: The Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper featuring the Zach Bartholomew Trio, Saturday, August 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Zachary Bartholomew is an award-winning pianist, composer, and music educator who has made his mark as a sought-after pianist, accompanist, and sideman in Florida. Piano Legends will include music from greats like Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, and Bill Evans, as well as from livings legends like Herbie Hancock, Ahmad Jamal, and Robert Glasper.

"Dr. Bartholomew's lyrical piano style is informed by the jazz traditions of swing, modal jazz, and R&B, while also drawing from modern influences," said Fliss, Managing Director of the SMDCAC.

"With Miles Bozeman on drums and Brandon Robertson on bass, this trio of classically trained jazz musicians performs together with incomparable grace, style, and originality," added Fliss.

Dr. Bartholomew has headlined national and international jazz festivals and placed as a top three finalist in the highly acclaimed Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition on two separate occasions. He is also the pianist in the Gulf Coast Symphony's Jazz Collective, the Lake Wales Jazz Connection. He regularly performs with professional organizations such as the Naples Philharmonic and Sarasota Pops Orchestra.

Additionally, Dr. Bartholomew is a full-time professor at Florida Memorial University and is actively involved in music education and outreach. One of his current projects is the state-funded "Jazz Access Tour," an outreach program providing underserved communities and schools in Florida with world-class public performances and educational programs.

Performing in SMDCAC's Black Box Theater, Piano Legends is recommended for ages 13-plus. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age.

Tickets are for $30 in advance and $35 day of performance and may be purchased by visiting SMDCAC.org, through the SMDCAC Box Office in-person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

About SMDCAC

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.smdcac.org.