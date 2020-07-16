VIDEOS: Front Yard Theatre Collective Creates Virtual Series QUARANTINE AROUND THE WORLD

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Olympia Theater resident improv comedy company, and the creative engine behind the Olympia Lobby LIVE! variety show, Front Yard Theatre Collective, has created an online series, titled "Quarantine Around the World."

"Quarantine Around the World" is a unique series, showcasing worldwide friends and family, and how they are coping with quarantine in different parts of the world.

Check out the first episode below!

Stay up to date with all of the latest episodes on Olympia Theater's YouTube channel here!

