The Wick Supper Club Returns With Fabulous New Live Shows

The Wick Theatre hosts Mark and Clark Dueling Pianos and an Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue.

Live entertainment at The Wick Theatre resumes with the fabulous Wick Supper Club, featuring outstanding performances and lavish 3-course dinners. The events take place in the Wick Theater lobby and all social distancing rules are in effect!

Tickets are $100 per person, to reserve your table, call the box office at 561-995-2333.

Mark and Clark Dueling Pianos!

September 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at 6pm

Don't miss the fabulous Mark and Clark Dueling Piano event at The Wick Theatre! These magnificent performers have been featured on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show and The Mike Douglas Show. Join us for a high energy night showcasing twin brothers on twin pianos, playing classic hits combined with hilarious comedy!

Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue

September 24, 25, 26 at 6pm

Experience a spectacular evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic hits from his famed shows including CATS, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera and so much more. The stellar cast includes Heather Kopp, Michael Hunsaker and Broadway's Jodie Langel.

The Supper Club menu includes:

Choice of Starters: Gazpacho Soup or Garden Salad

Main Dish: Crab Cake, Chicken Marsala, or NY Strip Steak with Bearnaise Sauce

All dishes are served with Butternut Squash and French Green Beans Almondine

Desserts: Homemade Cheesecake with strawberries and blueberries or Homemade Tiramisu

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton. For more information www.thewick.org.

