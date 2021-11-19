The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Postpones Tomorrow's Free Family Day Activities Due To Rain

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum will still open its new major exhibit on Saturday: FIRST RESPONDERS, which pays tribute to the dedication and sacrifices made by Boca Raton's first responders, from the early days of moonshine to the 21st Century anthrax attacks.

This exhibit walks visitors through the history of the local Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, and Dispatchers, revealing how each department has grown and shrunk in relation to the surrounding community.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community.

Now open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.