BACK TO THE FUTURE, HARRY POTTER, And Tom Papa Headline February At The Broward Center

Broward Center for the Performing Arts will continue its 35th anniversary season in February with programming that spans Broadway, major touring productions, concerts, comedy, family programming, and immersive experiences. Performances will take place across multiple venues at the Broward Center throughout the month.

The schedule will be anchored by a major Broadway run at the Au-Rene Theater as the Broward Center continues its 2025–2026 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season with Back to the Future: The Musical. Additional highlights will include Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert, performances by Tom Papa, Matthew Morrison, and Karla Bonoff, and the South Florida debut of BATSU! as part of the Broward OFF Center series.

The Broward Center will also present live outdoor music with Rhythm by the River 2026: A Celebration of Local Voices, part of the Amplify Arts initiative, taking place Sunday, February 22 at Esplanade Park.

THE POUT-POUT FISH

Sensory-Inclusive Performance: Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 10:30 a.m.

Standard Performance: Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

Presented as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Imagination Series, The Pout-Pout Fish will bring the New York Times bestselling book to the stage through puppetry and live performers. The production follows Mr. Fish on a journey of friendship and self-acceptance.

The adaptation is co-conceived, directed, and designed by Acheson Walsh Studios, whose work has appeared on Broadway in The King and I, On the Town, and Radio City’s New York Spectacular.

Lap tickets are available for children 12 months and under at the AutoNation Box Office. All guests must have a ticket.

Sensory-Inclusive Performance

This performance is designed for individuals on the autism spectrum and others with sensory sensitivities. Adjustments include reduced sound levels, no flashing lights, and minimal special effects. A sensory quiet room staffed by trained therapists will be available.

BROADWAY IN FORT LAUDERDALE: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

February 3–15

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical features a book by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, direction by Tony Award winner John Rando, and music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

Advisory: Flashing lights, strobe effects, smoke, haze, and pyrotechnics.

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.

Children under 4 will not be admitted.

Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Appearing as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series, Karla Bonoff is known for a catalog recorded by artists including Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, and Linda Ronstadt. She was featured in the documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

Matthew Morrison: RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Matthew Morrison will return as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series with a program blending music and personal storytelling. Morrison is best known for his role on Glee.

BATSU!

February 11–22

BATSU! will make its South Florida debut as part of the Broward OFF Center series. The interactive comedy experience blends Japanese game-show traditions with American improv and includes audience participation.

SLOW BURN THEATRE COMPANY: BEAUTIFUL – THE Carole King MUSICAL

February 14 – March 1

This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical traces Carole King’s career from songwriter to performer, featuring songs such as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.”

Tom Papa: GRATEFUL BREAD TOUR

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Tom Papa will appear as part of the Truist Comedy Series. His recent stand-up special Tom Papa: Home Free was released on Netflix in 2024.

HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN™ IN CONCERT

February 20–21

This live-to-film concert will feature the full movie screened while a live orchestra performs the score in sync.

RHYTHM BY THE RIVER 2026: A CELEBRATION OF LOCAL VOICES

Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Esplanade Park

The free outdoor concert will feature South Florida artists including Inner Circle, The Ladies of Simone, The Swayzees, and the Luigi Arredondo Sextet, with family activities and workshops.

ART PREVAILS PROJECT: OF HOUSE AND HOME

February 27–28

This festival of short plays by South Florida playwrights will present staged readings as part of the Amplify Arts Series.

ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN – THE MUSIC OF ABBA

Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The internationally touring production will be joined by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

“ATTACK ON TITAN” – BEYOND THE WALLS TOUR: THE OFFICIAL CONCERT

Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

This immersive concert will feature music from the anime series performed by a rock ensemble and symphonic orchestra.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are also available by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the AutoNation Box Office. The Broward Center is located at 201 SW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.