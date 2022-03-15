The Delray Beach Playhouse To Offer Summer Programming For Youngsters Ages 6 – 16

The Delray Beach Playhouse will offer two theatrically based summer programs for children ages 6-16 this summer.

The 2022 Broadway Camp, which will run from May 31st to July 17th, will allow young performers the opportunity to experience the joy of live theatre, while building self-confidence, engaging their imaginations, and learning the importance of teamwork. The camp will culminate with performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid on July 12th - 15th for fellow campers, and July 16th and 17th for the public. Auditions for the Broadway Summer Camp will be held on April 30th from 9 am to 1 pm, with call-backs scheduled on May 1st from 9 am to 1 pm. A limited number of spaces are available. Cost for the Broadway Camp is $249 per week for 6 weeks. Camp will run from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, however three Saturday rehearsals are scheduled.

The Playhouse' Summer Fun Camp, which will run from May 31st to August 5th, will allow youngsters to explore drama, music, and dance. The program is suitable for children who want to be active and involved in theatre without performing on stage. Cost for Summer Fun Camp is $175 for the first week, and $100 for each week thereafter. Campers can sign up for the entire 10 weeks, or as many or few weeks as desired.

Each camp requires a $99 deposit, due April 15th, with the balance of the fees due on May 20th.

There will be an Open House at the Playhouse on Saturday, April 2nd from 11 am to 12:30 pm where parents and potential campers can meet with the Camp Director, actress, singer, and model Jessie Dez, and Camp Manager Shoshana Davidowitz to learn more about both programs.

For more information about both summer programs, contact the Delray Beach Playhouse at delraybeachplayhouse@gmail.com or call 561-272-1281, or visit www.delraybeachplayhouse.com.