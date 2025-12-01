Lea Salonga, Straight No Chaser, Jeremy Piven, Ali Siddiq, and More Come to The Kravis Center in December

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will offer a wide range of December programming including concerts, comedy, classical performances, and family events.

The month will feature appearances by Lea Salonga, Straight No Chaser, Jeremy Piven, and Ali Siddiq, as well as the multimedia production The Just and the Blind.

Tickets will be available online and through the box office.

HANDEL + HAYDN SOCIETY “MESSIAH”

On December 3 at 7:30 p.m., the Handel + Haydn Society will perform a traditional Messiah as part of the Classical Concert Series in Dreyfoos Hall. The ensemble, founded in 1815, will bring its complete presentation of Handel’s score to the Kravis Center for the first time.

Jeremy Piven will perform December 5–6 with shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Known for his award-winning turn as Ari Gold on Entourage, Piven now appears internationally as a stand-up comic. Performances will take place in Persson Hall as part of the Palm Beach Improv programming. The event is recommended for ages 18 and up.

YOUNG CONCERT ARTISTS ON TOUR

On December 10 at 7:00 p.m., Young Concert Artists on Tour will appear in the Rinker Playhouse as part of the Young Artists Series, featuring current YCA musicians alongside alumni performing chamber repertoire.

THE MAN IN BLACK: A TRIBUTE TO Johnny Cash

Shawn Barker will appear December 11 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall as part of the Adults at Leisure Series. The tribute performance will feature music from across Johnny Cash’s career with full band accompaniment.

Lea Salonga: STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

Lea Salonga will perform December 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall, presenting selections from her stage and screen work, including roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin, and Mulan.

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH David Foster & Katharine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee will return to the Kravis Center on December 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall. The concert will feature Foster’s catalog of pop hits alongside selections from McPhee’s stage and television work.

THE JUST AND THE BLIND – MARC BAMUTHI JOSEPH & Daniel Bernard Roumain

On December 17 at 7:00 p.m., The Just and the Blind will be presented in the Rinker Playhouse as part of the PEAK Series. The work, created by spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph and composer-violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, explores themes including racial profiling and the experiences of incarcerated youth.

Richard Thomas will perform Hal Holbrook’s Mark Twain Tonight! on December 17 at 7:30 p.m. and December 18 at 2:00 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall. Thomas is the first performer authorized to carry forward Holbrook’s long-running one-man show.

ALI SIDDIQ: IN THE SHADOWS

Ali Siddiq will appear December 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall. His stand-up work draws on experiences from earlier in his life and includes television credits such as Def Comedy Jam, Live From Gotham, and NBC’s Bring the Funny. The event is recommended for ages 16 and up.

AN AFTERNOON WITH Itzhak Perlman, PART II

Itzhak Perlman will return December 21 at 2:00 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall with “Part II” of his multimedia program, featuring live violin performance, home movie footage, and conversation with longtime pianist Rohan De Silva.

THE CHOIR OF MAN

The national tour of The Choir of Man will run December 22–28 in Dreyfoos Hall as part of the Kravis On Broadway series. The production, set in a pub environment, features a cast of vocalists, musicians, and dancers performing anthems, pop hits, and contemporary favorites.

360 ALLSTARS

On December 30 at 7:00 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall, 360 ALLSTARS will present a family-oriented program featuring BMX, basketball, breakdancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, drumming, and other rotational performance disciplines.

STRAIGHT NO CHASER: HOLIDAY ROAD TOUR

Straight No Chaser will perform December 31 at 7:00 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall, closing out the month. The a cappella group will present selections from its touring catalog and holiday repertoire.

All events will take place at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. All programs, artists, dates, prices, and details are subject to change.

