Copeland Davis and Avery Sommers to Perform at LIVE AT THE SUNSET LOUNGE

Two of South Florida's most loved musicians and powerhouse performers will celebrate their musical roots at the historic landmark and magnificently restored Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, January 21, at 7 pm.

LIVE AT THE SUNSET LOUNGE

Emmy-Nominated Pianist

Copeland Davis

After discovering his love of piano at the age of seven, Copeland Davis launched a journey that blended gospel roots, classical training, and jazz innovation into his signature style. A Florida Atlantic University graduate and tireless student of music, Copeland is known for dazzling technique and expressive versatility — shifting effortlessly from powerful, fast-paced runs to soft, orchestral-style phrasing. He has appeared on The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, and PBS, and was inducted into both the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame and the International Who's Who in Music. Copeland has shared stages with Ramsey Lewis, Herbie Mann, Aretha Franklin, and more. A former Artist-in-Residence with the Florida Symphonic Pops Orchestra, he is celebrated as one of America's leading symphonic jazz piano innovators.

Guest Vocalist

Avery Sommers

Straight from her recent smash return to New York City where she sold out 54 below, the super-hot supper club affectionately known as “Broadway's living room,” South Florida's Cabaret Queen Avery Sommers has been hailed by The New York Times for her “powerhouse voice.” She is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain't Misbehavin' and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse, while her TV fans remember her roles on Miami Vice, BL Stryker, As the World Turns, and more. Praised by Broadway World as “show biz royalty,” Sommers has headlined at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, Arts Garage, and more.

For tickets, tickets, please visit:

events@wpb.org

