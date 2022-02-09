THE DAHOMEY WARRIORS Takes the Stage In Miami

Layon Gray's new play The Dahomey Warriors will play a limited engagement February 10th - February 27th at the Sandrell Rivers Theatre In Miami.

Written, and directed by Carbonell Award Winner Layon Gray, The Dahomey Warriors is based on true facts, inspired by an all-female military regiment of the Fon people of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the present-day Republic of Benin.

They existed from the 17th century to the end of the 19th century. While European narratives refer to the women soldiers as "Amazons," because of their similarity to the semi-mythical Amazons of ancient Anatolia, they called themselves "Mino" (our mothers) in the Fon language.

These machete-sword carrying women hardened their bodies and mind and became ruthless instruments on the battlefield. They were feared throughout Western Africa for over 250 years, not only for their fanatical devotion to battle, but for their refusal to never back down or retreat from any fight. They are the only documented frontline female troops in modern warfare history. Their motto was "conquer or die".

Being situated on the western coast of Africa, Dahomey was uniquely positioned to deal with European slavers.

The Dahomey Warriors begins in 1892; thirty years after the transatlantic slave trade has been virtually at an end. France has already taken over a part of Dahomey and has established a colony in Porto-Novo. They have made it very clear that they want more. Their invasion is unwelcome and the Dahomeans will not go quietly.

The cast stars Aixa Kendrick, Asilia Neilly, Toddra Brunson, Iman Clark, Layon Gray, Charles Reuben Korneail. The play is produced by the M Ensemble Company, Florida's oldest established African-American theater.

Layon Gray's play Cowboy recently swept the Broadway World Miami Regional Awards winning Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Play and Best Production Of The Year. This new work is a must see.

Sandrell Rivers Theatre is located at 6103 N.W. 7th Ave. Miami Fl 33127. Show dates and times: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday at 8pm; Sundays at 3pm .Tickets are available at www.themensemble.com or by calling (305) 200 - 5043.