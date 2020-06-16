South Florida Theatre League Announces Quarantine Theatre Fest
For the past seven years, the South Florida Theatre League has run Summer Theatre Fest, an audience development program, where member theatres host readings of new plays by local playwrights on Monday nights from June to August. Due to the need for social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the League has had to adjust how we can aid our community and continue to engage audiences.Therefore in 2020, Summer Theatre Fest will become Quarantine Theatre Fest, where the South Florida Theatre League will heavily promote our member organizations' online offerings throughout the month of July and host multiple professional development opportunities for both artists and arts administrators. "Our members shifted quickly to engaging their audiences online since the middle of March. Since one of the few programming choices available to theatres at this time are online readings; it made more sense for us to lift up what they are already doing to engage audiences they might not be reaching currently and supplement with opportunities for continuing professional development," said executive director, Andie Arthur. In addition to pushing audiences to try a new to them theatre's online programing, the League will be hosting multiple workshops throughout July; including Corona Creatives and Chill, an online mini-conference for the community to discuss issues around COVID-19; a workshop on power dynamics in the rehearsal room with intimacy director Nicole Perry; a workshop on marketing to diverse audiences with Broadway producer Willie Fernandez; a forum with local theatre critics; and the League's popular audition workshop with director Michael Leeds and music director Caryl Fantel. As Summer Theatre Fest has for the past seven years, Quarantine Theatre Fest will also end with the Remy Awards, the South Florida Theatre League's annual awards honoring the unsung heroes of the theatre community. The Remy Awards will happen on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 PM. They will be free and online, with an option for viewers to donate to the South Florida Theatre League Relief Fund. For more up to date information on Quarantine Theatre Fest, please visit www.southfloridatheatre.com, where further details on member theatre programming and Quarantine Theatre Fest workshops will be added as confirmed.
The South Florida Theatre League's Quarantine Theatre Fest Programming
Corona Creatives and Chill
Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Via Zoom
Free, but RSVP required
Intimacy Director Nicole Perry will lead a workshop for actors and directors on consent and power dynamics in the rehearsal room.
In the Room: Continuing Workshops Around Inclusion with Christina Alexander
Saturday July 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Via Zoom
Suggested $10 Donation
Continuing the work started at the first In the Room workshop on June 30, ArtEquity trained facilitator and Theatre Communications Group Rising Leader of Color, Christina Alexander will lead two sessions around diversity. One will be specifically for artistic directors and board members. The other will be on allyship - how an artist can be a good ally in the rehearsal room, backstage, and elsewhere.
Marketing to Diverse Audiences with Willie Fernandez
Sunday June 12, 2020 at Times TBA
Via Zoom
Suggested $10 Donation
Saturday July 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Via Zoom
Free, donations to the South Florida Theatre Relief Fund encouraged
The South Florida Theatre League's most popular workshop moves online! Work on your audition materials with local director Michael Leeds and Music Director Caryl Fantel. Musical theatre participants will have to submit their materials early so that Fantel will have the opportunity to record tracks.
Critics Forum
Sunday July 19, 2020 - All Day, Specific Times TBA
Via Zoom
Suggested $10 Donation
Saturday July 24, 2020 at 2:00PM
Via Zoom
Free, donations to the South Florida Theatre Relief Fund encouraged
The Remy Awards
Monday July 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Streaming Online
Free, donations to the South Florida Theatre Relief Fund encouraged