South Florida Theatre League Announces Quarantine Theatre Fest

For the past seven years, the South Florida Theatre League has run Summer Theatre Fest, an audience development program, where member theatres host readings of new plays by local playwrights on Monday nights from June to August. Due to the need for social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the League has had to adjust how we can aid our community and continue to engage audiences.

Therefore in 2020, Summer Theatre Fest will become Quarantine Theatre Fest, where the South Florida Theatre League will heavily promote our member organizations' online offerings throughout the month of July and host multiple professional development opportunities for both artists and arts administrators.

"Our members shifted quickly to engaging their audiences online since the middle of March. Since one of the few programming choices available to theatres at this time are online readings; it made more sense for us to lift up what they are already doing to engage audiences they might not be reaching currently and supplement with opportunities for continuing professional development," said executive director, Andie Arthur.

In addition to pushing audiences to try a new to them theatre's online programing, the League will be hosting multiple workshops throughout July; including Corona Creatives and Chill, an online mini-conference for the community to discuss issues around COVID-19; a workshop on power dynamics in the rehearsal room with intimacy director Nicole Perry; a workshop on marketing to diverse audiences with Broadway producer Willie Fernandez; a forum with local theatre critics; and the League's popular audition workshop with director Michael Leeds and music director Caryl Fantel

As Summer Theatre Fest has for the past seven years, Quarantine Theatre Fest will also end with the Remy Awards, the South Florida Theatre League 's annual awards honoring the unsung heroes of the theatre community. The Remy Awards will happen on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 PM. They will be free and online, with an option for viewers to donate to the South Florida Theatre League Relief Fund.



Corona Creatives and Chill

For more up to date information on Quarantine Theatre Fest, please visit www.southfloridatheatre.com , where further details on member theatre programming and Quarantine Theatre Fest workshops will be added as confirmed.The South Florida Theatre League 's Quarantine Theatre Fest Programming

Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Via Zoom

Free, but RSVP required

A mini-online conference where theatre artists and administrators can gather to talk about solutions to problems brought up by the pandemic. Current planned affinity group discussions include financial issues under COVID-19, community building while online, creative issues (i.e. how do we make work while practicing social distancing), emotional health and wellbeing, teaching and learning online, and grant writing for individual artists.

Power Dynamics in the Rehearsal Room with Nicole Perry



Saturday July 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM

Via Zoom

Suggested $10 Donation

Intimacy Director Nicole Perry will lead a workshop for actors and directors on consent and power dynamics in the rehearsal room.

In the Room: Continuing Workshops Around Inclusion with Christina Alexander



Sunday June 12, 2020 at Times TBA

Via Zoom

Suggested $10 Donation

Continuing the work started at the first In the Room workshop on June 30, ArtEquity trained facilitator and Theatre Communications Group Rising Leader of Color, Christina Alexander will lead two sessions around diversity. One will be specifically for artistic directors and board members. The other will be on allyship - how an artist can be a good ally in the rehearsal room, backstage, and elsewhere.

Marketing to Diverse Audiences with Willie Fernandez

Saturday July 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM

Via Zoom

Free, donations to the South Florida Theatre Relief Fund encouraged

Broadway Producer Willie Fernandez (The Great Comet of 1812, American Son) will offer insight to theatre producers in South Florida about his experiences marketing Amparo to sold out audiences. This talk is specifically aimed at producers looking to expand their audiences of color.



Sunday July 19, 2020 - All Day, Specific Times TBA

Via Zoom

Suggested $10 Donation

The South Florida Theatre League 's most popular workshop moves online! Work on your audition materials with local director Michael Leeds and Music Director Caryl Fantel . Musical theatre participants will have to submit their materials early so that Fantel will have the opportunity to record tracks.

Critics Forum

Saturday July 24, 2020 at 2:00PM

Via Zoom

Free, donations to the South Florida Theatre Relief Fund encouraged

The Remy Awards

A forum with local theatre critics (including Christine Dolen, Bill Hirschman, and Michelle Solomon ) to foster conversation between theatre makers and theatre critics. Topics will include how to best get preview coverage, what critics need from producers, and more.

Monday July 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Streaming Online

Free, donations to the South Florida Theatre Relief Fund encouraged

