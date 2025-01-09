Reggae Genealogy Pre-Event Industry Panel Discussion to Explore 'The Gentrification Of Jamaican Music'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two weeks ahead of the 2nd annual iconic Reggae Genealogy music festival, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will welcome a panel of reggae music industry practitioners to discuss the topic of "The Gentrification of Jamaican Music." The panel will take place on Saturday, January 18, from 5-8 p.m. at the museum, located inside the northeast entrance to the Broward Mall in the city of Plantation. Opinions will be shared by Ian Lewis of Inner Circle, Grammy Award-winning producer Jason "J-Vibe" Farmer, Vice President of Sales at VP Records Aaron Talbert, Grammy Award-winning artist and influencer Tifa, and selector and entrepreneur Supa Twitch, moderated by radio personality G Cole of the podcast Homegrown with G Cole.

The insightful discussion will explore the origins and influencers of modern reggae and dancehall. Jamaican music has always set trends and been a beacon for others to adapt and follow. Recently, it seems that innovation in Jamaican music means following and adopting the trends of other genres, so Jamaican music doesn't seem so "original" any more. This discussion will explore how we got here, whether this evolution is a positive or negative, and how it might affect the future power of the Caribbean's most recognized genre.

Reggae Genealogy Music Festival

The panel is a prelude to the Reggae Genealogy music festival, which will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The northeast parking lot at Broward Mall will be transformed into a lively concert venue where attendees will enjoy an immersive journey through Jamaica's unparalleled musical legacy in celebration of Reggae Month (February). Gates for the Reggae Genealogy concert open at 4 p.m. with showtime at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $25 pre-sold to $75 for full-priced VIP.

