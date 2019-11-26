Pérez Art Museum Miami Announces Miami Art Week 2019 Schedule

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is has announced an exciting lineup of events, exhibitions, and programming for 2019 Miami Art Week that highlights the museum's dedication to Miami's diverse arts community, while igniting global conversations and celebrating the closing of the museum's 35th anniversary year.



"We're excited to close out PAMM's 35th year with a dynamic Miami Art Week program, including a range of exhibitions on view and as always our celebration, PAMM Presents, on Thursday evening," said PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans. "Our goal at PAMM is to lead the conversation on modern and contemporary art in our city, while showcasing our position in that discussion from Miami's rich cultural landscape, representing the artistic diversity that is integral to our city. Teresita Fernández is an artist of the world with roots in Miami where she grew up; Purvis Young is a hometown hero whose work is contextualized amongst other artists from the American South in What Carried Us Over: Gifts from Gordon W. Bailey; The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art surveys new voices in our region; and Zhao Gang and Jose Carlos Martinat's solo presentations offer a worldly and lively take on today's world."



PAMM Presents, the museum's signature Miami Art Week celebration, will take place at PAMM on Thursday, December 5 from 8-11pm, featuring headliner Jamila Woods with an opening act by Ama Lou, a DEFY Production. Throughout the evening, guests from the worlds of art, fashion, business, and philanthropy, including PAMM members and donors, will enjoy drinks, live music, and dancing on the museum's waterfront terrace.



Guests will also be able to view the museum's exhibitions, which include: Teresita Fernández: Elemental, a monumental retrospective featuring more than 50 of the artist's large-scale sculptures, installations, and mixed media works that challenge definitions of landscape and the psychology of looking; What Carried Us Over: Gifts from Gordon W. Bailey, featuring more than 60 works donated to the museum from collector Gordon W. Bailey; The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art, which looks to the future of the Caribbean region through works by 14 artists from the Caribbean diaspora; Zhao Gang: History Painting, in which the Chinese-American artist explores the multicultural aspects of both the east and the west; and José Carlos Martinat: American Echo Chamber, an exhibition in PAMM's double-height gallery of 15 kinetic light sculptures that explore the current state of our political and cultural landscape.



PAMM will also host a series of dynamic programming and events for visitors during Miami Art Week, including an art talk with Teresita Fernández on Tuesday, December 3, where she will be joined by PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans, PAMM Associate Curator María Elena Ortiz, and Seattle Art Museum Director Amada Cruz for a discussion about her work and its relationship to nature, history, and perception of place; After the Fracture on Wednesday, December 4, a collaborative performance created by interdisciplinary artists Marvin Fabien and Nyugen Smith, in conversation with and a continuation of Smith's work within The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art; and the first-ever PAMM Art Week VIP Lounge, open Tuesday, December 3 through Thursday, December 5, where PAMM members can sip, socialize, and unwind.



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1:



Museum Hours, 10am-6pm



Museum Store Sunday: Free Illustrations with Black Lamb Studio, 1-3pm

Kick-off Miami Art Week with Black Lamb Studio's Isabel Serna! In celebration of Museum Store Sunday, she'll be at PAMM Shop creating personalized live illustrations, free of charge. Peruse the shop for holiday gifts and unique finds-enjoy a 10% discount (20% discount for PAMM members)-and be entered into a raffle with your purchase.



MONDAY, DECEMBER 2:



Museum Hours, 10am-6pm



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3:



Museum Hours, 10am-6pm



Art Talk: Teresita Fernández, 2pm

Teresita Fernández will be joined by PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans, PAMM Associate Curator María Elena Ortiz, and Seattle Art Museum Director Amada Cruz for a discussion about her monumental retrospective Teresita Fernández: Elemental and the work's relationship to nature, history, and perception of place.



#VIPAMM Instameet & Tour, 4pm

PAMM will host a tour of the museum's most photo-worthy exhibitions, including the large-scale, colorful artworks in Teresita Fernández: Elemental, followed by light bites and refreshments at the PAMM Art Week VIP Lounge. By invitation only.



PAMM Art Week VIP Lounge, 11am-6pm

Sip, socialize, and unwind inside PAMM's Art Week VIP Lounge, a new and exclusive benefit for PAMM members and invited guests. Relax on luxurious Roche Bobois seating, enjoy complimentary drinks and experience inspired activations. Need to send one last email before heading to the art fairs? The lounge also includes an area for you to recharge your devices, and work remotely with dedicated Wi-Fi. There's something for everyone inside.



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4:



Museum Hours, 10am-6pm



Performance: After the Fracture, 3-5:30pm

After the Fracture, a collaborative performance created by interdisciplinary artists Marvin Fabien and Nyugen Smith, is a para-fictional epic that imagines a fracture between continental plates that ultimately unites the Caribbean archipelago as one island nation. It is a continuous three-act work, scored my Fabien's dynamic soundscapes in proximity of a Bundlehouse, a term coined by Smith that refers to his on-going work based on shelters constructed from detritus by those forced to flee their home/land. The Bundlehouse installation process will be open to the public beginning Monday, December 2.



This performance is in conversation with and a continuation of Nyugen Smith's work within The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art. Following the performance, Smith and Fabien will discuss the performance as it is situated within the future of Contemporary Caribbean Art with exhibition co-curators María Elena Ortiz and Marsha Pearce.



PAMM Art Week VIP Lounge, 11am-6pm

PAMM Art Week VIP Lounge, 11am-6pm



Impact Fund Dinner, 7pm

PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans and the Pérez Art Museum Miami Board of Trustees will host the annual Impact Fund Dinner, featuring cocktails and an intimate seated dinner with artist Teresita Fernández in honor of her exhibition, Elemental. By invitation only.



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5:



Museum Hours, 10am-5pm

Free admission to the public as part of PAMM Free First Thursdays.



South Florida Cares Annual CARES Art Basel Youth Blast Event, 10:30am-12:30pm

This annual event is specially curated opportunity for youth involved in CARES Mentoring "The Rising Program", a social-emotional group mentoring program in South Florida. This year's theme is #elevatehope. Scholars will be welcomed by PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans with programming led by youth featuring curated music by artist Nasir Dean, inspirational words from Wesley Wray ("Moonlight"), 5000 Role Models, Brandon Dasent-Amos (Student and Survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas), Students from AMI Kids Youth Detention, and Nyah Fellow Jusaline Placencia. Youth will engage in an inspirational panel moderated by Danni Washington of Big Blue & You. Sounds provided by Silent Revolution and DJ Heartbreak, with a holistic warm up by motivational trainer Kellie Sikorski of STRENGTH is the New Beauty.



A special feature of this year's art projects will include a video by Jason Fitzroy Jeffers and work by youth work that participated in workshops with ICA Miami Teaching Artist Terence Price. This special featuring highlights elements of our signature mentoring initiative "The Rising: Elevating Education, Expectations and Self Esteem" program.



Light brunch snacks, provided by Starbucks, and private gallery tours for youth led by PAMM Teaching Artists. In partnership with PAMM, Susan L. Taylor | National CARES Mentoring Movement, Artist x Collector - Nasir Dean | 13th Month Productions x The Dean Collection Host | Danni Washington "Xploration Knows Nature Best" & Founder - Big Blue + You | CarterProjects Miami | Christopher Carter | Silent Revolution Miami | Wege Foundation | Starbucks.



PAMM Art Week VIP Lounge, 11am-5pm

PAMM Art Week VIP Lounge, 11am-5pm



PAMM Presents, 8-11pm

Enjoy drinks, dancing, and a performance by Chicago-based soul singer, poet, and arts educator Jamila Woods with an opening act by R&B rising star Ama Lou at PAMM's signature Miami Art Week celebration. By invitation only: Open to PAMM Sustaining and above-level members, Art Miami, Art Basel Miami Beach, NADA Miami, PINTA Miami, and UNTITLED Miami Beach VIP cardholders.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6:



Museum Hours, 10am-6pm



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7:



Museum Hours, 9am-6pm



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8:



Museum Hours, 10am-6pm





Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) promotes artistic expression and the exchange of ideas, advancing public knowledge and appreciation of art, architecture, and design, and reflecting the diverse community of its pivotal geographic location at the crossroads of the Americas. The 35-year-old South Florida institution, formerly known as Miami Art Museum (MAM) and led by Director Franklin Sirmans, opened a new building, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron, on December 4, 2013 in Downtown Miami's Museum Park. The facility is a state-of-the-art model for sustainable museum design and progressive programming and features 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space with flexible galleries; shaded outdoor verandas; a waterfront restaurant and bar; a museum shop; and an education center with a library, media lab, and classroom spaces.





