Photos: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Opens At The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The Pompano Players fifth production of their inaugural season, The World Goes ‘Round – a musical retrospective of the work of the award-winning composer and lyricist duo John Kander and Fred Ebb. See photos from the show.

The show will open tomorrow, April 25th at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and run through May 4th.

Kander and Ebb created some of Broadway’s most iconic musicals including Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Fosse. The World Goes ‘Round is a cleverly curated collection of love songs, torch songs, and wonderfully acerbic comedic numbers from those classics, as well as from many of their other lesser-known shows.

Tickets for The World Goes ‘Round range in price from $45 to $65. Tickets may be purchased online at https://pompanobeachculturalcenter.com or by calling 954-501-1910.

Photo Credit: Amy Pasquantonio

Kevin Hincapie, Amber Arevalo

Eve Dillingham, Kevin Hincapie, Amanda Lopez, Amber Arevalo

Amber Arevalo, Amanda Lopez, Eve Dillingham

