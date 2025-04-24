News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Opens At The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The show will open tomorrow,Â April 25thÂ at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and run throughÂ May 4th.

By: Apr. 24, 2025
The Pompano Players fifth production of their inaugural season,Â The World Goes â€˜RoundÂ â€“ a musical retrospective of the work of the award-winning composer and lyricist duo John Kander and Fred Ebb. See photos from the show.Â Â 

Kander and Ebb created some of Broadwayâ€™s most iconic musicals includingÂ Cabaret,Â Chicago,Â Kiss of the Spider Woman, andÂ Fosse.Â Â The World Goes â€˜RoundÂ is a cleverly curated collection of love songs, torch songs, and wonderfully acerbic comedic numbers from those classics, as well as from many of their other lesser-known shows. Â 

Tickets forÂ The World Goes â€˜RoundÂ range in price from $45 to $65.Â  Tickets may be purchased online atÂ https://pompanobeachculturalcenter.comÂ or by calling 954-501-1910.

Photo Credit:Â Amy Pasquantonio

Kevin Hincapie, Amber Arevalo

Eve Dillingham, Kevin Hincapie, Amanda Lopez, Amber Arevalo

Amber Arevalo, Amanda Lopez, Eve Dillingham



