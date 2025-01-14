Photos: CULTURE & COCKTAILS Welcomes Comedy Writer Alan Zweibel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CULTURE & COCKTAILS recently hosted comedy writer Alan Zweibel. 2025 is the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live and the legendary Alan Zweibel was one of the show’s original writers. Check out photos from the event.

The winner of five Emmy Awards, his creative output includes It’s Garry Shandling’s Show (which he co-created and produced), The Late Show with David Letterman, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

A frequent guest on all the late-night talk shows, Zweibel’s theatrical contributions include his collaboration with Billy Crystal on the Tony Award winning play 700 Sundays, Martin Short’s Broadway hit Fame Becomes Me, and six off-Broadway plays including Bunny Bunny – Gilda Radner: A Sort of Romantic Comedy, which he adapted from his best-selling book.

Zweibel has written 11 books including his cultural memoir titled Laugh Lines – My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier; the 2006 Thurber Prize winning novel The Other Shulman; the popular children’s book Our Tree Named Steve, a parody of the Haggadah — For This We Left Egypt? which he wrote with Dave Barry and Adam Mansbach, and Lunatics co-written with Dave Barry.

In addition, he has appeared in episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Law & Order and can be seen in the documentary The Last Laugh about humor and the Holocaust; Judd Apatow’s Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO), Gilbert about the life of Gilbert Gottfried, and the Emmy nominated CNN documentary he executive produced titled Love, Gilda.

Zweibel was interviewed by Bill Boggs, satirical novelist as author of the acclaimed Spike The Wonder Dog series, four-time Emmy Award-winning TV talk show host and producer, a professional speaker, and author of four acclaimed books. His shows ran on NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, ESPN, The Food Network, The Travel Channel, and Showtime, and hundreds of his interviews can be found at BillBoggsTV on YouTube.

