Palm Beach Dramaworks Reveals New Board Members

Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that Jessica A. Eagen, Diane Perlberg, Madeline Schuster, and William Shepherd have joined the board of directors, effective this season.

“I am delighted to welcome Jessica, Diane, Madeline, and Bill to our board,” said Executive Director Rudina Toro. “These are four extremely accomplished people, who are invested in giving back to the community, are devoted to PBD, and are a pleasure to be around. In other words, they fit right in with all our other talented board members. I'm looking forward to all of us working together to continue to strengthen PBD's mission.”

Jessica A. Eagan is the principal attorney of Rezzonico & Eagan, PLLC, a boutique trusts and estates law firm located in Boynton Beach, with roots extending back to 1989. Her legal career has focused exclusively on assisting clients around Florida with the preparation of their estate plans and counseling clients through the emotional and overwhelming process of resolving a loved one's estate after death. She is barred to practice law in Florida and in the Supreme Court of the United States. As a native, she has dedicated her career and philanthropic endeavors to bettering the local community in Palm Beach County.

Diane Perlberg obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, cum laude, from the University of Rochester, a Master of Science degree in social work with Distinction from Columbia University, and a Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law. She practiced corporate, banking, and securities law for a large New Jersey firm; served as associate director of Career Services at Emory University School of Law and as career counselor at New York University School of Law, where she also read applications for the Office of Admissions. She became an independent career counselor upon moving to Florida in 2004. Diane was married to Mark Perlberg for over 45 years, until his recent passing. Mark served on the board of PBD for more than 15 years, including six as chairman. Diane and Mark were executive producers of a number of PBD productions, as well as the Perlberg Festival of New Plays. Diane remains executive producer of the festival. She appreciates the opportunity to be of further service to PBD, given her decades-long connection with the company and her passion for the mission of the theatre.

Madeline Schuster had a long career in government. After graduating with a degree in economics, she went to work as a statistician at the Regional Planning Agency in Baltimore. She then became a certified city planner, moved back to NYC, and worked for the New York State Planning Agency coordinating Governor Rockefeller's office with Mayor Lindsay's office. Then it was back to Baltimore at the State Planning and Capital Budget Department, where she was appointed Deputy Secretary by the governor. During this period, Madeline helped establish one the first statewide EMS systems, served on the committees developing the mass transit system for Washington DC and Baltimore, and served as an adviser to the Board of Public Works which oversees all capital improvements in the state. Madeline then moved to California, where she became a lawyer participating in a partnership that rehabbed small apartment buildings. Today she is the president of her family foundation.

William Shepherd is a trial lawyer in Holland & Knight's West Palm Beach and Washington, DC offices, and also serves as executive partner in West Palm Beach. He represents clients involved in civil and criminal government investigations, and assists the general counsel of public and private companies in conducting sensitive internal investigations and compliance matters. In addition to his enforcement practice, Shepherd handles complex civil litigation in related subject matters. Prior to joining the firm, Shepherd served, at the appointment of the attorney general, as the statewide prosecutor of Florida and earlier in his career, as a prosecutor in Miami. And he's no stranger to theatre. He served as an usher for a few seasons at The Muny in St. Louis.

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre and in schools. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through the Perlberg Festival of New Plays. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. In 2024, PBD was honored as Non-Profit of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches.

