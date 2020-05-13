Nicole Henry Virtual Concert Will Benefit The Miami Music Project Online Orchestra Programs

In support of Miami Music Project's virtual programs that have been bringing change to Miami's underserved youth during this uncertain time South Florida's very own acclaimed Jazz vocalist Nicole Henry, will lend her talents and platform in a benefit concert on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 8 pm. The concert will help raise funds for the Miami Music Project's community-anchored music education initiatives, including its new virtual orchestra program. The COVID-19 virus has indiscriminately attacked the people of Miami, leaving some worse off than others. Miami Music Project quickly shifted their music instruction program online, providing hundreds of kids from Miami's most under-resourced neighborhoods with a variety of daily class offerings and support materials. Henry is not only a committed advocate for the Miami Music Project, but she is also a board member and has been a supporter for many years.

"I enjoy highlighting the work of Miami Music Project because I know the various positive effects of music education, and I love the after-school and county-wide experiences this program gives to the students. This organization not only offers free music lessons and tutoring to 1000s of children from underserved communities, but they're also employing 65 talented professional musicians as teachers! It's the work of teaching artists and their continued mentoring of our children in need that we are celebrating with my fundraising concert," states Nicole Henry.

Miami Music Project provides high-quality music instruction and musical instruments at no cost to Miami children and youth regardless of income, socio-economic background, or zip code. Their dedicated teaching artists inspire and empower Miami's underserved youth to strive to become the best version of themselves, despite the odds that are stacked against them.

"Nicole's unwavering support for the Miami Music Project and inspiration for our students is something we are extremely grateful for. It takes artists like Nicole who invest in our youth and their future, especially during challenging times like this, to allow us to continue providing high-quality music programs, as well as social and emotional support to our students and families," said Anna Klimala, Executive Director of Miami Music Project.

Margarita Avila-Moya, one of the student's parents, shares how the Miami Music Project has impacted her daughter Victoria's life.

"Victoria was accepted into Cornell University! I truly believe the Miami Music Project had a significant impact on this outcome, as the consistency and discipline given to her between school and the Miami Music Project during the last seven years kept her motivated, with the latter always being the highlight of her week. Your institution brings not only a social transformation through music but also the perfect balance for students to achieve their maximum potential. My daughter Victoria is very proud to have been part of the Miami Music Project."

The concert will be streamed live https://www.facebook.com/NicoleHenryMusic/. To donate, please visitwww.givebutter.com/Change or text "GIVE" to 786-288-0026.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You