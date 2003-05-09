First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Area Stage - BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL - Area Stage 31%

SHOWSTOPPERS

26%

Avery Sommers -- Delray Beach Playhouse

PITCH PLEASE

15%

Natasha Ricketts -- Alibi

LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS

15%

Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu -- BARCLAY Performing Arts

CHANTEUSE ON THE LOOSE

14%

Jennifer McLain -- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater

WESTSIDE STORY

15%

Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

13%

Idalmy Vandepas Carache -- Inside Out Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Alex Jorth -- Broadway at LPAC

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Alex Jorth -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Sarah Elizabeth Kenney -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Sandra Portal Andreu -- Zoetic Stage

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

5%

Nancy Andrade -- Miami Acting Company

ANASTASIA

4%

Cat Pagano -- Slow Burn Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Idalmy Vandepas Carache -- Inside out theatre company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Amber Lebrun -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Nicolette Quintero -- Slow Burn Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

4%

Karla Puno Garcia -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Alex Jorth -- Delray Beach Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Alex Jorth -- Broadway at LPAC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Oren Kornblum -- Plays of Wilton, POW! In The Park

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Irma Becker -- Area Stage

I DO! I DO!

2%

Amanda Lopez -- Pompano Players

FROZEN

2%

Kristyn Pope -- Maltz

BIG FISH

2%

Becca Montgomery -- Barclay Performing Arts

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Sarah Crane -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Michael Rader -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

OSKUNERU

1%

Brette-Raia Curah -- Maroon Isle Productions

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

13%

Amanda Enriquez -- Miami Acting Company

ANASTASIA

12%

Rick Pena -- Slow Burn Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Rosseroni Parris -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

Jill Williams/ Joanne Deprizio -- Lake Worth Playhouse

SHREK

6%

Cindy Pearce -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Briana Earhart & Celia Glasser -- Barclay Performing Arts

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Penelope Williams -- Broadway at LPAC

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Melanie Van Hasselt -- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Jill Williams -- Lake Worth Playhouse

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Maria Banda-Rodaz -- Area Stage

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Tim Bowman -- Plays of Wilton POW! In The Park

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Dana Fredebaugh -- ACT of Davie

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Ellis Tillman -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Sofia Ortega -- Area Stage

OSKUNERU

2%

Victoria Meija -- Maroon Isle Productions

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SOUTH PACIFIC

2%

Penelope Williams -- Broadway at LPAC

POTUS

2%

Dawn Shamburger -- Zoetic Stage

WAITRESS

2%

Ellis Tillman -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

1%

Gema Valdés -- Arca Images

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Lenora Nitikin -- Zoetic Stage

THE TIME KEEPERS

1%

Tim Bowman -- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater

WEST SIDE STORY

41%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

33%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

NATURAL MOVERS PRESENTS: OPEN SPACES 2025

16%

- Norton Museum of Art

ROYAL PEACOCK SUPER SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE

9%

- Royal Peacock Studio

SWEENEY TODD

12%

Robin Braun -- Inside out Theatre company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Michael Ursua -- Broadway at LPAC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

Suzanne Dunn -- Lake Worth Playhouse

HAIR

6%

Suzanne Dunn -- Lake Worth Playhouse

AVENUE Q

6%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'acte Theatrix

WESTSIDE STORY

5%

Keren Jones -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Robin Braun -- Inside out Theatre company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

4%

Andy Señor Jr. -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Christine Barclay -- Barclay Performing Arts

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Nancy Andrade -- Miami Acting Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Patrick Fitzwater -- Slow Burn Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Ronnie Larsen -- Plays of Wilton POW! in The Park

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Michael Ursua -- Broadway at LPAC

I DO! I DO!

3%

Andy Rogow -- Pompano Players

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Stuart Meltzer -- Zoetic Stage

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Michael Ursua -- Delray Beach Playhouse

BIG FISH

2%

Christine Barclay -- Barclay Performing Arts

SHREK

2%

Earl Maulding -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FROZEN

2%

John Tartaglia -- Maltz Jupiter

JERSEY BOYS

2%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Michael Ursua -- Delray Beach Playhouse

TARZAN

2%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

13%

Jim Tyminski -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE OUTSIDER

11%

Alan Nash and Holly Budney -- West Boca Theatre Company

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

10%

Carly Zackson Heller -- ACT of Davie

POTUS

7%

Nancy Andrade -- Miami Acting Company

POTUS

7%

Stuart Meltzer & Bailey Hacker -- Zoetic Stage

THE TIMEKEEPERS

6%

Bruce Linser -- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater

ART DUTY

5%

Brandon Urrutia -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

4%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

APPROPRIATE

4%

Bari Newport -- GableStage

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

3%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

3%

Ronnie Larsen -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

OSKUNERU

3%

Sefanja Galon -- Maroon Isle Productions

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

Stuart Meltzer -- Zoetic Stage

STERL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Larry Buzzeo -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

2%

Nilo Cruz -- Arca Images

FOUR COLORING

2%

Brandon Urrutia -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

STEP BY STEP

2%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TEBAS LAND

2%

Carlos Celdrán -- Arca Images

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

2%

Brandon Urrutia -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

THE PRICE

2%

Gary Solomons -- Barclay Performing Arts

THE OUTSIDER

2%

Holly Budney and Alan Nash -- West Boca Theatre Company

SIDEKICKED!

2%

Genie Croft -- Boca Stage

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

1%

Keith Garsson -- Boca Stage

DRY POWDER

1%

Genie Croft -- Boca Stage

LIVING ON LOVE

1%

Keith Garsson -- Boca Stage

SWEENEY TODD

14%

- Inside out theatre Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

12%

- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

THE OUTSIDER

8%

- West Boca Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

5%

- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

- Inside out Theatre Company

AVENUE Q

4%

- Entr'Acte Theatrix

TARZAN

4%

- Area Stage

POTUS

3%

- Miami Acting Company

SHREK

3%

- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

- Broadway at LPAC

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

3%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Broadway at LPAC

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Area Stage

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

1%

- Plays of Wilton's POW! IN THE PARK

POTUS

1%

- Zoetic Stage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

- Entr'Acte Theatrix

BIG FISH

1%

- Barclay Performing Arts

JERSEY BOYS

1%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

PREP'D

1%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

APPROPRIATE

1%

- GableStage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

1%

- ACT of Davie

SWEENEY TODD

13%

Daniel Couppe -- Inside out theatre company

TEBAS LAND

11%

Ernesto Pinto -- Arca Images

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

AVENUE Q

7%

Elizabeth Southwell -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

SOUTH PACIFIC

7%

Clifford Spulock -- Broadway at LPAC

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Daniel Couppe -- Inside out theatre company

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

5%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Elizabeth Southwell -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Preston Bircher -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

TARZAN

3%

Joseph Naftal -- Area Stage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Jason Pierre -- Barclay Performing Arts

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

3%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Joseph Naftal -- Area Stage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Mark Demeter -- ACT of Davie

WAITRESS

2%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE TIMEKEEPERS

2%

Kirkland Bookman -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THE PILLOWMAN

1%

Rebecca Montero -- Zoetic Stage

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

1%

Preston Bircher -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

1%

Ernesto Pinto -- Arca Images

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

1%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FOUR COLORING

1%

Leonardo Urbina -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

SWEENEY TODD

14%

Marisol Dow -- Inside Out theatre company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

13%

Michael Day -- Area Stage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

7%

Aidan Quintana -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Ryan Crout -- Slow Burn

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Marisol Dow -- Inside Out theatre company

SHREK

5%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FIDDLER ON TNE ROOF

5%

Caryl Fantel -- Zoetic Stage

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

David Taustine -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

AVENUE Q

4%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Entr'acte Theatrix

WAITRESS

4%

Stephen Christopher Anthony -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FROZEN

3%

Eric Alsford -- Maltz Jupiter

TARZAN

3%

Katie Duerr -- Area Stage

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

2%

Carlos Silva -- Arca Images

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Katie Duerr -- Area Stage

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Clay Ostwald -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

OSKUNERU

2%

Mikhael Mendoza -- Maroon isle productions

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

David Nagy -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

1%

Elijah Gee -- Pompano Players

BIG FISH

1%

David Taustine -- BARCLAY Performing Arts

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

David Nagy -- Pompano Players

I DO! I DO!

1%

Eric Alsford -- Pompano Players

SWEENEY TODD

13%

- Inside Out theatre company

WEST SIDE STORY

9%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

9%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

- Slow Burn Theatre

AVENUE Q

6%

- Entr'acte Theatrix

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

- Inside Out theatre company

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

- Broadway at LPAC

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

WAITRESS

4%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

ANASTASIA

3%

- Slow Burn Theatre

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

3%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

SHREK

2%

- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TARZAN

2%

- Area Stage

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Entr'acte Theatrix

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

- Area Stage

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Zoetic Stage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

- Entr'acte Theatrix

SOUTH PACIFIC

1%

- Broadway at LPAC

BIG FISH: SMALL CAST EDITION

1%

- JB Studio & Theater, Boca Raton FL

JERSEY BOYS

1%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

- Pompano Players

TARZAN

22%

- Area Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

21%

- Area Stage

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

13%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

PANDORA 2.0

11%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

7%

- Arca Images

OSKUNERU

7%

- Maroon Isle Productions

GREETINGS FROM PARADISE

5%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

PREP'D

4%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

4%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

ART DUTY

4%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

FOUR COLORING

3%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

12%

Irene Gonzalez -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

8%

Daya Butler -- Inside Out Theatre Company

WESTSIDE STORY

6%

Amanda Lopez -- Delray beach playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Ale Aldana -- Inside out theatre company

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Matthew Squeri -- Inside Out Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Abbey Alder -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Isabel Rodarte -- Inside Out Theater Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Gabriella Giardina -- Lake Worth Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Brandon Jerry -- Inside out theatre company

AVENUE Q

3%

Esqui -- Entr'acte Theatrix

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Devon Waring -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Stephanie Fritz -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Bella Nanavichit -- Inside Out Theatre Company

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Jessica Perry -- Lake Worth Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Yoav Dahan -- Inside our theatre company

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Lito Becerra -- Inside Out Theatre Company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Adam Kanter -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

AVENUE Q

1%

Elizabeth Robinson -- Entr'acte Theatrix

SHREK

1%

Esqui -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SOUTH PACIFIC

1%

Casey Sacco -- Broadway at LPAC

SHREK

1%

Anneliese Wolfanger -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Ben Sandomir -- Zoetic Stage

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

1%

Collin Salvatore -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Zoe Kanter -- Entr'acte Theatrix

TARZAN

1%

Coby Oram -- Area Stage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

14%

Amanda Lopez -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE OUTSIDER

9%

Beverly Blanchette -- West Boca Theatre Company

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

7%

Graysen Master -- Lake Worth Playhouse

TORCH SONG

7%

Alex Martinez -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Todd Caster -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

4%

Gaby Tortoledo -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

POTUS

4%

Stephanie Maltez -- Miami Acting Company

STEP BY STEP

4%

Anna Lise Jensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FOUR COLORING

4%

Charisma Jolly -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Spensyr Bach -- Delray Beach Playhouse

STEP BY STEP

3%

Elizabeth Price -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Eric Purcell -- Delray Beach Playhouse

POTUS

2%

Jill Bellak -- Miami Acting Company

DRY POWDER

2%

Autumn Kioti Horne -- Boca Stage

THE TIME KEEPERS

2%

Seth Trucks -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Greta Hicks -- Area Stage

SIDEKICKED!

2%

Irene Adjan -- Boca Stage

OSKUNERU

2%

Evalure Denis -- Maroon Isle Productions

APPROPRIATE

2%

Cecile Etzbach -- GableStage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Frank Montoto -- Area Stage

POTUS

2%

Jessica Grobman-Morales -- Miami Acting Company

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

John Luis Mazuelos -- Area Stage

POTUS

1%

Krista Collins -- Miami Acting Company

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

1%

Katie Duerr -- Area Stage

THE PRICE

1%

Dan Levine -- Barclay Performing Arts

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

10%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE OUTSIDER

8%

- West Boca Theatre Company

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

7%

- Area Stage

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

7%

- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

7%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

POTUS

6%

- Zoetic Stage

OSKUNERU

6%

- Maroon Isle Productions

PREP'D

5%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

POTUS

5%

- Miami Acting Company

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

5%

- Arca Images

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

5%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

- Zoetic Stage

THE TIMEKEEPERS

3%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

3%

- Boca Stage

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

3%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

2%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

APPROPRIATE

2%

- GableStage

THE PRICE

2%

- Barclay Performing Arts

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

- ACT of Davie

STEP BY STEP

1%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SIDEKICKED!

1%

- Boca Stage

ART DUTY

1%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

LIVING ON LOVE

1%

- Boca Stage

TEBAS LAND

1%

- Arca Images

THE COMEUPPANCE

1%

- Zoetic Stage

TEBAS LAND

12%

Nobarte -- Arca Images

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

11%

Cindi Blank Taylor -- Lake Worth Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

8%

John Blessed -- Inside out theatre company

TARZAN

6%

Raquel Dwight -- Area Stage

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Kat Davis -- Delray Beach Playhouse

AVENUE Q

5%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'acte Theatrix

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Brandon M. Newton -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

WAITRESS

4%

Brandon M. Newton -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

John Blessed -- Inside out theatre compnay

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Frank Oliva -- Area Stage

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

B.J. Duncan -- Zoetic Stage

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

Claudia Smith -- Delray Beach Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Melanie Van Hasselt -- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

3%

Brandon M. Newton -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE TIMEKEEPERS

2%

Cindi Blank Taylor -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Christopher Harrington -- ACT of Davie

THE PRICE

2%

Dan Levine -- Barclay Performing Arts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Michael McKeever -- Zoetic Stage

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Frank J. Oliva -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Matthew Farmer -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

ALL MY SONS

1%

Michael McClain -- New City Players

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

1%

Claudia Smith -- Boca Stage

DRY POWDER

1%

Claudia Smith -- Boca Stage

FOUR COLORING

1%

Indy Sulliero -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

SWEENEY TODD

14%

Kaelea Murphy -- Inside Out Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

8%

Abraham Oleksnianski -- Area Stage

THE PRODUCERS

8%

Johnny Honeycutt -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Kaelea Murphy -- Inside Out Theatre Company

TARZAN

6%

Abraham Oleksnianski -- Area Stage

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

David Alt -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Christopher Wynter -- Broadway at LPAC

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Jaycie Cohen -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

AVENUE Q

4%

Jaycie Cohen -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Jaycie Cohen -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

WAITRESS

4%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BIG FISH

4%

Zach Andrews -- Barclay Performing Arts

LIVING ON LOVE

3%

David Hart -- Boca Stage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

3%

Billy Heller -- ACT of Davie

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

3%

Carlos Silva -- Arca Images

THE TIMEKEEPERS

3%

Roger Arnold -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

POTUS

3%

Bailey Hacker -- Zoetic Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

THE PILLOWMAN

2%

Matt Corey -- Zoetic Stage

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

OSKUNERU

2%

Quinn Colon -- Maroon Isle Productions

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

1%

David Hart -- Boca Stage

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

1%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE COMEUPPANCE

1%

Haydn Diaz -- Zoetic Stage

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

11%

Jeffrey Pierce -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

8%

Erick Pla -- Inside Out Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Allyson Rosenblum -- Broadway at LPAC

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Amanda Enriquez -- Miami Acting Company

AVENUE Q

3%

Rose Foster -- Entr'acte Theatrix

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Tony Herrera -- Inside Out Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Brandon Jerry -- Inside Out Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Jade Master -- Lake Worth Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Camille Schiavone -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Anneliese Wolfanger -- Entr'acte Theatrix

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Samara Shavrick -- Broadway at LPAC

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Malek Lyons -- Inside Out Theater Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Matthew Goldkind -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Aurora Jenkins -- Delray Beach Playhouse

AVENUE Q

3%

Ariel Hodgetts -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Lito Becerra -- Inside out theater company

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Aurora Jenkins -- Entr'acte Theatrix

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Marci Robin -- Lake Worth Playhouse

AVENUE Q

2%

Elijah Pestana -- Entr'acte Theatrix

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Matthew Schenk -- Delray Beach Playhouse

TARZAN

2%

Imran Hylton -- Area Stage

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera -- Lake Worth Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Michael Materdomini -- Slow Burn Theatre

SHREK

1%

Brandon Campbell -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

1%

Brian Piedra -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

9%

Kole Rosin -- Lake Worth Playhouse

OSKUNERU

8%

Daniel Sanchez -- Maroon Isle Productions

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Beverly Blanchette -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

6%

Tico Chiriboga -- Area Stage

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Alexandra Van Hasselt -- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

Seth Trucks -- Zoetic Stage

THE PRICE

3%

Alexis Mottesheard -- Bridge Across the Pond Theater Company

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

3%

Allie Beltran -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

PANDORA 2.0

3%

Ariel Finkle -- Delray Beach Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Seth Ullian -- Delray Beach playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Santiago Garza -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

3%

Warren Welds -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

3%

Alex Bakalarz -- Boca Stage

THE OUTSIDER

3%

Sarah Sun Park -- West Boca Theatre Company

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

3%

Daniel Sanchez -- ACT of Davie

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

3%

Antoinette Jane Mess -- Area Stage

POTUS

3%

Amber Joy Layne -- Zoetic Stage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Nancy Andrade -- ACT of Davie

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Thomas Hallett -- Delray Beach Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Dalia Aleman -- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

THE PRICE

2%

Alexis Mottesheard -- Barclay Performing Arts

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

2%

Iain Batchelor -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Mihaela Zaharescu -- ACT of Davie

POTUS

1%

Amy Lee Gonzalez -- Zoetic Stage

OSKUNERU

1%

Justin Cook -- Maroon Isle Productions

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

24%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

SHREK

16%

- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

- Area Stage

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL

13%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TARZAN

13%

- Area Stage

RENT

8%

- Barclay Performing Arts

JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL

7%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SHORT CUTS

2%

- City Theatre

17%

Royal Studios Miami

14%

Inside Out Theatre Company

11%

Lake Worth Playhouse

7%

Slow Burn Theatre

6%

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

6%

Delray Beach Playhouse

5%

Area Stage

5%

West Boca Theatre Company

5%

Entr'acte Theatrix

3%

Island City Stage

2%

Zoetic Stage

2%

The Foundry

2%

Broadway at LPAC

2%

Theatre Lab

2%

ACT of Davie

2%

Thinking Cap Theatre

2%

GableStage

1%

Boca Stage

1%

Barclay Performing Arts

1%

LakehouseRanchDotPNG

1%

Playscof Wilton

1%

Pompano Players

1%

Arca Images

1%

Maroon Isle Productions

1%

Empire Stage

Wrong region? Click here.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More