First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Area Stage
- BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL
- Area Stage
31%
Avery Sommers
- SHOWSTOPPERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
26%
Natasha Ricketts
- PITCH PLEASE
- Alibi
15%
Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu
- LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
15%
Jennifer McLain
- CHANTEUSE ON THE LOOSE
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
14%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
15%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
13%
Alex Jorth
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
8%
Alex Jorth
- A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Sarah Elizabeth Kenney
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
5%
Sandra Portal Andreu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
5%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
5%
Cat Pagano
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Amber Lebrun
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Nicolette Quintero
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%
Karla Puno Garcia
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Alex Jorth
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Alex Jorth
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Oren Kornblum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton, POW! In The Park
3%
Irma Becker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%
Amanda Lopez
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
2%
Kristyn Pope
- FROZEN
- Maltz
2%
Becca Montgomery
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Sarah Crane
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Michael Rader
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Brette-Raia Curah
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
13%
Rick Pena
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
12%
Rosseroni Parris
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
7%
Jill Williams/ Joanne Deprizio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%
Cindy Pearce
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
6%
Briana Earhart & Celia Glasser
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Penelope Williams
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Penelope Williams
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
4%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
4%
Jill Williams
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
3%
Maria Banda-Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Tim Bowman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! In The Park
3%
Penelope Williams
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Dana Fredebaugh
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Ellis Tillman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Sofia Ortega
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Victoria Meija
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Penelope Williams
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Dawn Shamburger
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Ellis Tillman
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Gema Valdés
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
1%
Lenora Nitikin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Tim Bowman
- THE TIME KEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
41%A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
33%NATURAL MOVERS PRESENTS: OPEN SPACES 2025
- Norton Museum of Art
16%ROYAL PEACOCK SUPER SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE
- Royal Peacock Studio
9%Best Direction Of A Musical
Robin Braun
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out Theatre company
12%
Michael Ursua
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Suzanne Dunn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%
Suzanne Dunn
- HAIR
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
6%
Keren Jones
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Robin Braun
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre company
5%
Andy Señor Jr.
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Patrick Fitzwater
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! in The Park
3%
Michael Ursua
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Andy Rogow
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
3%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Stuart Meltzer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Michael Ursua
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Earl Maulding
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
David Arisco
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
John Tartaglia
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
2%
David Arisco
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Tyminski
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%
Alan Nash and Holly Budney
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
11%
Carly Zackson Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
10%
Nancy Andrade
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
7%
Stuart Meltzer & Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
7%
Bruce Linser
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
6%
Brandon Urrutia
- ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
5%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
4%
Bari Newport
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
4%
David Arisco
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Sefanja Galon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
3%
Stuart Meltzer
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Larry Buzzeo
- STERL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
3%
Nilo Cruz
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
David Arisco
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Carlos Celdrán
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
Gary Solomons
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Holly Budney and Alan Nash
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Genie Croft
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
2%
Keith Garsson
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Genie Croft
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%Best Ensemble SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre Company
14%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
12%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
8%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre Company
5%AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%TARZAN
- Area Stage
4%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
1%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW! IN THE PARK
1%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
1%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
1%A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Couppe
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
13%
Ernesto Pinto
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
11%
Stevie Bleich
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Elizabeth Southwell
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
7%
Clifford Spulock
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Daniel Couppe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
6%
Stevie Bleich
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Elizabeth Southwell
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Preston Bircher
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
3%
Stevie Bleich
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Joseph Naftal
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Stevie Bleich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Eric Nelson
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Eric Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Jason Pierre
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Joseph Naftal
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%
Mark Demeter
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Eric Nelson
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Kirkland Bookman
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Rebecca Montero
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Preston Bircher
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%
Ernesto Pinto
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
1%
Eric Nelson
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Leonardo Urbina
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marisol Dow
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
14%
Michael Day
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
13%
Aaliyah Amoin
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
8%
Aidan Quintana
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Ryan Crout
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn
7%
Marisol Dow
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
5%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Caryl Fantel
- FIDDLER ON TNE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
5%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
David Taustine
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%
Aaliyah Amoin
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
Stephen Christopher Anthony
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Eric Alsford
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
3%
Katie Duerr
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Clay Ostwald
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Mikhael Mendoza
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon isle productions
2%
David Nagy
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Elijah Gee
- THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND
- Pompano Players
1%
David Taustine
- BIG FISH
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
1%
David Nagy
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
1%
Eric Alsford
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
1%Best Musical SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
13%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
9%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
9%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
7%AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
5%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
5%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
5%WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%BIG FISH: SMALL CAST EDITION
- JB Studio & Theater, Boca Raton FL
1%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
1%Best New Play Or Musical TARZAN
- Area Stage
22%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
21%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
13%PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
11%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
7%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
7%GREETINGS FROM PARADISE
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
12%
Daya Butler
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
8%
Amanda Lopez
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray beach playhouse
6%
Ale Aldana
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
5%
Matthew Squeri
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
5%
Abbey Alder
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%
Isabel Rodarte
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
4%
Gabriella Giardina
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
4%
Brandon Jerry
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Esqui
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Devon Waring
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
3%
Stephanie Fritz
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
3%
Bella Nanavichit
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Jessica Perry
- THE PRODUCERS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Yoav Dahan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside our theatre company
2%
Lito Becerra
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Adam Kanter
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Robinson
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%
Esqui
- SHREK
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Casey Sacco
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Ben Sandomir
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Collin Salvatore
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%
Zoe Kanter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%
Coby Oram
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
1%Best Performer In A Play
Amanda Lopez
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
14%
Beverly Blanchette
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
9%
Graysen Master
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%
Alex Martinez
- TORCH SONG
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
7%
Todd Caster
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Gaby Tortoledo
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Stephanie Maltez
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Anna Lise Jensen
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Charisma Jolly
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%
Spensyr Bach
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Elizabeth Price
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Eric Purcell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Jill Bellak
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
Autumn Kioti Horne
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Seth Trucks
- THE TIME KEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Greta Hicks
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Irene Adjan
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
2%
Evalure Denis
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Cecile Etzbach
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
2%
Frank Montoto
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Jessica Grobman-Morales
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
John Luis Mazuelos
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Krista Collins
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
1%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
1%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
1%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
10%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
8%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
7%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
7%BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
6%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
5%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
5%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
5%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
5%THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
3%THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
2%THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
1%THE COMEUPPANCE
- Zoetic Stage
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nobarte
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
12%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
11%
John Blessed
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
8%
Raquel Dwight
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
6%
Kat Davis
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Brandon M. Newton
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
5%
Brandon M. Newton
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
John Blessed
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre compnay
4%
Frank Oliva
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
B.J. Duncan
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Claudia Smith
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%
Brandon M. Newton
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Christopher Harrington
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Michael McKeever
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Frank J. Oliva
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Matthew Farmer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
2%
Michael McClain
- ALL MY SONS
- New City Players
1%
Claudia Smith
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Claudia Smith
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%
Indy Sulliero
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaelea Murphy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
14%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
8%
Johnny Honeycutt
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%
Kaelea Murphy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out Theatre Company
6%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
6%
David Alt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
5%
Christopher Wynter
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
Jaycie Cohen
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Reidar Sorensen
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Zach Andrews
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
David Hart
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
3%
Billy Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
3%
Roger Arnold
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Matt Corey
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Reidar Sorensen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Quinn Colon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
David Hart
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Reidar Sorensen
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Haydn Diaz
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- Zoetic Stage
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeffrey Pierce
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
11%
Erick Pla
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
8%
Allyson Rosenblum
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
5%
Rose Foster
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Tony Herrera
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Brandon Jerry
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Jade Master
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
3%
Camille Schiavone
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
3%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Samara Shavrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Malek Lyons
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
3%
Matthew Goldkind
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
3%
Aurora Jenkins
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Ariel Hodgetts
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Lito Becerra
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theater company
2%
Aurora Jenkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Marci Robin
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Elijah Pestana
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Matthew Schenk
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Imran Hylton
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Juliette Etzel Cabrera
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Michael Materdomini
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
2%
Brandon Campbell
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Brian Piedra
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kole Rosin
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
9%
Daniel Sanchez
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
8%
Beverly Blanchette
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
6%
Tico Chiriboga
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
6%
Alexandra Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
6%
Seth Trucks
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Bridge Across the Pond Theater Company
3%
Allie Beltran
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Ariel Finkle
- PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Seth Ullian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach playhouse
3%
Santiago Garza
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Warren Welds
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%
Alex Bakalarz
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
3%
Sarah Sun Park
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
3%
Daniel Sanchez
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Antoinette Jane Mess
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Amber Joy Layne
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Nancy Andrade
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Thomas Hallett
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Dalia Aleman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Iain Batchelor
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Mihaela Zaharescu
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Amy Lee Gonzalez
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Justin Cook
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
24%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
16%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
16%A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
13%TARZAN
- Area Stage
13%RENT
- Barclay Performing Arts
8%JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
7%SHORT CUTS
- City Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Royal Studios Miami
17%
Inside Out Theatre Company
14%
Lake Worth Playhouse
11%
Slow Burn Theatre
7%
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
6%
Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Area Stage
5%
West Boca Theatre Company
5%
Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Island City Stage
3%
Zoetic Stage
2%
The Foundry
2%
Broadway at LPAC
2%
Theatre Lab
2%
ACT of Davie
2%
Thinking Cap Theatre
2%
GableStage
2%
Boca Stage
1%
Barclay Performing Arts
1%
LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Playscof Wilton
1%
Pompano Players
1%
Arca Images
1%
Maroon Isle Productions
1%
Empire Stage
1%
