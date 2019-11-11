Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College will Celebrate Miami Art Week

Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College (MDC) will celebrate Miami Art Week with a series of public programs and events. MOAD's Miami Art Week programs include guided nap meditations and DJ soundscapes within the Black Power Naps / Siestas Negras installation, led by artists Navild Acosta and Fannie Sosa; a panel discussion with Guillermina De Ferrari, Erica Moiah James, Alfredo Perez-Triff and Rina Carvajal; a Platonic Play Party workshop incorporating movement, sound, and discussion within the Black Power Naps / Siestas Negras installation, led by Acosta and Sosa; and an invitation-only Miami Art Week brunch, featured guided nap meditations and DJ soundscapes led by Acosta and Sosa in the Black Power Naps / Siestas Negras installation.

Black Power Naps / Siestas Negras Guided Nap Meditations and DJ Soundscapes by Navild Acosta and Fannie Sosa

Wednesday, December 4 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM

Black Power Naps/Siestas Negras is a multi-sensory, interactive installation designed to provide joyful and relaxing relief from fatiguing systems of inequality. Black Power Naps/Siestas Negras invites visitors to lounge on a variety of embellished beds, replete with gauzy canopies, serene lighting, therapeutic sound vibrations, and other restorative props. Correlating the exhaustion tactics once used to subjugate slaves with contemporary systems of exploitation and erosive fatigue, artists Navild Acosta and Fannie Sosa offer this "energetic repair" as a way to "reclaim laziness and idleness as power" for those historically deprived of it. On Wednesday, December 4, the artists invite visitors to a mid-day break within the installation, where they will perform guided nap meditations and DJ soundscapes from bed.

Panel discussion with Guillermina De Ferrari, Erica Moiah James, and Alfredo Perez-Triff, moderated by Rina Carvajal

Thursday, December 5 from 10:30 AM to 12:30PM

Designed for those immersed in the writing of Cabrera and Glissant, as well as those encountering their work for the first time, this panel discussion is an opportunity to dive deeper into specific ideas, terms, or passages developed by the scholars who inspired Where the Oceans Meet. Each panelist will give a brief but illuminating presentation on a single topic and then engage in a lively group discussion to forge meaningful connections between their interpretations and the broader notions uniting works in the exhibition.

Black Power Naps / Siestas Negras Platonic Play Party workshop

Thursday, December 5 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM

On Thursday, December 5, Navild Acosta and Fannie Sosa invite visitors to a Platonic Play Party workshop, an event exploring platonic touch that the artists believe will ultimately encourage better rest.

Where the Oceans Meet an exhibition of modern and contemporary art that resonates with the pioneering thought of two Caribbean writers, Lydia Cabrera and Édouard Glissant. The international group of 40 artists and collectives in the exhibition considers notions of shifting and porous borders-geographic, national, cultural, social, racial, ethnic, and linguistic-and how crossing borders has shaped our world. Where the Oceans Meet opened on May 26 and will be on view through January 12, 2020.

Organized by MOAD and Americas Society, New York, Where the Oceans Meet is curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist, Asad Raza, Gabriela Rangel, and Rina Carvajal. The exhibition is made possible by the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. MOAD gratefully acknowledge the collaboration of the Cuban Heritage Collection of the University of Miami Libraries; Diana Flatto, Assistant Curator of Visual Arts, Americas Society; Jose Antonio Navarrete; and Nadia Naami; as well as the generosity of all the lenders to the exhibition.

For updates and a full schedule of events, please visit http://www.mdcmoad.org/





