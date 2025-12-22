Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Royal Studios Miami Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu
- LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
29%
Area Stage
- BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL
- Area Stage
23%
Avery Sommers
- SHOWSTOPPERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
20%
Natasha Ricketts
- PITCH PLEASE
- Alibi
12%
Jennifer McLain
- CHANTEUSE ON THE LOOSE
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
12%
John Lariviere & Meri Ziev
- WHAT THE WORLD NEED NOW - THE SONGS OF BURT BACHARACH
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
14%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
11%
Alex Jorth
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Alex Jorth
- A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Alex Jorth
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
Cat Pagano
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%
Sarah Elizabeth Kenney
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Becca Montgomery
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Sandra Portal Andreu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
4%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Alex Jorth
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Amber Lebrun
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Irma Becker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Karla Puno Garcia
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Sarah Crane
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Oren Kornblum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton, POW! In The Park
3%
Nicolette Quintero
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%
Amanda Lopez
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
2%
Michael Rader
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Kristyn Pope
- FROZEN
- Maltz
2%
Brette-Raia Curah
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
15%
Rick Pena
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
9%
Briana Earhart & Celia Glasser
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
7%
Jill Williams/ Joanne Deprizio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Rosseroni Parris
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
5%
Cindy Pearce
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Penelope Williams
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Penelope Williams
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%
Jill Williams
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
3%
Ellis Tillman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Penelope Williams
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Maria Banda-Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Gema Valdés
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
3%
Tim Bowman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! In The Park
3%
Dana Fredebaugh
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Ellis Tillman
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Gema Valdés
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%
Dawn Shamburger
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Paulina Lorenzo
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Sofia Ortega
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Victoria Meija
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Penelope Williams
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
39%A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
34%NATURAL MOVERS PRESENTS: OPEN SPACES 2025
- Norton Museum of Art
16%ROYAL PEACOCK SUPER SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE
- Royal Peacock Studio
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Robin Braun
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out Theatre company
10%
Suzanne Dunn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%
Michael Ursua
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
6%
Keren Jones
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Suzanne Dunn
- HAIR
- Lake Worth Playhouse
5%
Andy Señor Jr.
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Andy Rogow
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
4%
Robin Braun
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre company
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Michael Ursua
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
4%
Patrick Fitzwater
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! in The Park
3%
Earl Maulding
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Michael Ursua
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
David Arisco
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
David Arisco
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Stuart Meltzer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
John Tartaglia
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Tyminski
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
18%
Alan Nash and Holly Budney
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
9%
Stuart Meltzer & Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
7%
Carly Zackson Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
7%
Bruce Linser
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
6%
Nancy Andrade
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
6%
Bari Newport
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
6%
Brandon Urrutia
- ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
4%
David Arisco
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Carlos Celdrán
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
3%
Gary Solomons
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%
Sefanja Galon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Stuart Meltzer
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Nilo Cruz
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Larry Buzzeo
- STERL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
David Arisco
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Holly Budney and Alan Nash
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Genie Croft
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Genie Croft
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%Best Ensemble 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
15%SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre Company
11%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
6%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%TARZAN
- Area Stage
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre Company
4%AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW! IN THE PARK
2%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ernesto Pinto
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
12%
Daniel Couppe
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
11%
Clifford Spulock
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
8%
Stevie Bleich
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Daniel Couppe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
5%
Elizabeth Southwell
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
5%
Jason Pierre
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
5%
Stevie Bleich
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Eric Nelson
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Stevie Bleich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Eric Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Joseph Naftal
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Elizabeth Southwell
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Preston Bircher
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Stevie Bleich
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Eric Nelson
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Ernesto Pinto
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Joseph Naftal
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%
Eric Nelson
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Mark Demeter
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
1%
Rebecca Montero
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Kirkland Bookman
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%
Preston Bircher
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%
Leonardo Urbina
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marisol Dow
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
11%
Michael Day
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
11%
Aidan Quintana
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%
Aaliyah Amoin
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
8%
Ryan Crout
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn
6%
Aaliyah Amoin
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Caryl Fantel
- FIDDLER ON TNE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
5%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
4%
David Taustine
- BIG FISH
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
4%
David Taustine
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%
Marisol Dow
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
4%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Eric Alsford
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
3%
Katie Duerr
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Stephen Christopher Anthony
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Clay Ostwald
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
David Nagy
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
David Nagy
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
2%
Mikhael Mendoza
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon isle productions
2%
Elijah Gee
- THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND
- Pompano Players
2%
Eric Alsford
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
1%Best Musical SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
11%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
9%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
7%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
6%AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
5%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
5%BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%BIG FISH: SMALL CAST EDITION
- JB Studio & Theater, Boca Raton FL
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
2%JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
1%Best New Play Or Musical TARZAN
- Area Stage
22%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
20%PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
12%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
11%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
9%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%GREETINGS FROM PARADISE
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
5%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
12%
Amanda Lopez
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray beach playhouse
6%
Daya Butler
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
6%
Devon Waring
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
5%
Abbey Alder
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
5%
Stephanie Fritz
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
5%
Ale Aldana
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Gabriella Giardina
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
4%
Brandon Jerry
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Matthew Squeri
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Isabel Rodarte
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
3%
Christopher Sanders
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Esqui
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Adam Kanter
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Bella Nanavichit
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Blaine DeBerry
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Jessica Perry
- THE PRODUCERS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Yoav Dahan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside our theatre company
2%
Lito Becerra
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
1%
Collin Salvatore
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%
Ben Sandomir
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Frank Montoto
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
1%
Elizabeth Robinson
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%
Casey Sacco
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%Best Performer In A Play
Amanda Lopez
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%
Beverly Blanchette
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
8%
Alex Martinez
- TORCH SONG
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
7%
Graysen Master
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
5%
Anna Lise Jensen
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Cecile Etzbach
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
4%
Todd Caster
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Spensyr Bach
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Daniel Romero
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
3%
Charisma Jolly
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%
Gaby Tortoledo
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Price
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Stephanie Maltez
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%
Eric Purcell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Frank Montoto
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Jessica Grobman-Morales
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
Jill Bellak
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
John Luis Mazuelos
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Autumn Kioti Horne
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Seth Trucks
- THE TIME KEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Greta Hicks
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Irene Adjan
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
2%
Evalure Denis
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
1%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
16%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
7%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
6%BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
5%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
5%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
5%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
5%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
5%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
5%THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
3%A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%HOUSE OF MCQUEEN
- House of McQueen
1%SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nobarte
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
12%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
10%
John Blessed
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
6%
Raquel Dwight
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
6%
Kat Davis
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Brandon M. Newton
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Brandon M. Newton
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
Claudia Smith
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
B.J. Duncan
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Frank Oliva
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
John Blessed
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre compnay
3%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%
Brandon M. Newton
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Frank J. Oliva
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Christopher Harrington
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Michael McKeever
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Claudia Smith
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Matthew Farmer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%
Michael McClain
- ALL MY SONS
- New City Players
1%
Claudia Smith
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Indy Sulliero
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaelea Murphy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
11%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
9%
Johnny Honeycutt
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
7%
Zach Andrews
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
7%
Christopher Wynter
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
David Alt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
5%
Kaelea Murphy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out Theatre Company
5%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Billy Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
David Hart
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
2%
Roger Arnold
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
David Hart
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%
Matt Corey
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Reidar Sorensen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Haydn Diaz
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Quinn Colon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Reidar Sorensen
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeffrey Pierce
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
12%
Erick Pla
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
7%
Allyson Rosenblum
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
6%
Aurora Jenkins
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Brandon Jerry
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Matthew Goldkind
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
3%
Lito Becerra
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theater company
3%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Rose Foster
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Camille Schiavone
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
2%
Tony Herrera
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Brandon Campbell
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Jade Master
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Aurora Jenkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Juliette Etzel Cabrera
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Ariel Hodgetts
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
2%
Briana Earhart
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Matthew Schenk
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Imran Hylton
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Samara Shavrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Marci Robin
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Malek Lyons
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
2%
Brian Piedra
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
2%
Collin Salvatore
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kole Rosin
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
8%
Daniel Sanchez
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%
Alexandra Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
6%
Beverly Blanchette
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
6%
Tico Chiriboga
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
5%
Ariel Finkle
- PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Alex Bakalarz
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
4%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Bridge Across the Pond Theater Company
4%
Santiago Garza
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Allie Beltran
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Antoinette Jane Mess
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Seth Trucks
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Seth Ullian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach playhouse
3%
Thomas Hallett
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Daniel Sanchez
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Nancy Andrade
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Amber Joy Layne
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Warren Welds
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
Sarah Sun Park
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Dalia Aleman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%
Iain Batchelor
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Mihaela Zaharescu
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Amy Lee Gonzalez
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Bill Battaglia
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
22%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
15%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
14%A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
13%TARZAN
- Area Stage
12%RENT
- Barclay Performing Arts
11%JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
9%SHORT CUTS
- City Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Royal Studios Miami
14%
Inside Out Theatre Company
12%
Lake Worth Playhouse
10%
Delray Beach Playhouse
8%
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
7%
Area Stage
6%
Slow Burn Theatre
5%
Barclay Performing Arts
5%
West Boca Theatre Company
4%
Broadway at LPAC
4%
Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
Island City Stage
2%
ACT of Davie
2%
The Foundry
2%
Zoetic Stage
2%
GableStage
2%
Arca Images
2%
Theatre Lab
2%
Boca Stage
2%
Thinking Cap Theatre
1%
LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Playscof Wilton
1%
Pompano Players
1%
Empire Stage
1%
City Theatre
1%
