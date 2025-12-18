[TITLE OF SHOW] Begins In February at The Willow Theatre

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Off Glades Theatre Company's first production of the 2026 season will be [title of show] the unique one act autobiographical musical by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell. The production will run in Boca Raton's Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park from February 13th through March 1st.

[title of show] chronicles its own creation as an entry in the New York Musical Theatre Festival and follows Jeff and Hunter – two struggling writers - after they hear about the competition. Even though the deadline for submissions is just three weeks away, the two decide to try to create something new, and with the help of some friends conversations begin as they discuss what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about! They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] is taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the “[title of show]”.

The production will be directed by Social Media Superstar Jodie Langel who has garnered over 1 billion views of her ‘Raise Your Ya Ya Ya' video.

“[title of show] is a wildly smart, self-aware musical about two writers and their two friends trying to write a musical… about writing a musical before a looming deadline totally breaks them,” Langel explains. “It's fast, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt, diving into creative panic, big dreams, and all the ridiculous thoughts that pop into your head when you're making something you care about. This show invites the audience into the chaos, It's fast, funny, and unexpectedly heartfelt, an honest look at why artists create, how collaboration works, and what happens when you decide to put your messy, unfinished ideas on stage! The songs are upbeat, fun and Off Glades Theatre has assembled some of South Florida's finest talent!”

Langel has cast Brandon Kraut as Jeff, Steven Guez as Hunter, Melanie Perkins as Heidi, and Nicole Roach as Susan. The production's Music Director Darko Varga will also take on the role of Larry. Cameron Jaye Scott will serve as the show's Choreographer, and Sage Meyers is production's Stage Manager. The male swing is Cameron Jaye Scott and the female swing is Ana Marie Calise.

[title of show] will run from February 13 – March 1 at The Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park (300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486). Tickets are $35 (group rates are available) and may be purchased online at https://www.myboca.us/2648/title-of-show, by phone at 561-347-3948, or at the theatre's box office.

