Photos: Contemporary Art Exhibitions At Norton Museum Of Art’s ArtBeat

Nearly 200 people came to the Norton on December 6 to mark a year that included solo exhibitions currently on view by contemporary artists Leslie Hewitt, Shara Hughes, and Anastasia Samoylova, an upcoming exhibition by Danielle Mckinney, and new work by Jas Knight. See photos!

All of the artists were featured as artists-in-residence throughout 2025, living and working on the Norton’s campus. The party also capped off Miami Art Week and was chaired by Norton Trustee George Frederick Mead Merck.

These contemporary artists and their work presented a dynamic counterpoint to Art and Life in Rembrandt’s Time: Masterpieces from The Leiden Collection — currently on view through March 2026. This is the first U.S. showing of one of the world’s most important private collections of Dutch 17th-century art, a period that has inspired contemporary artists for centuries.

Revelers at ArtBeat were entertained by Grammy Award-winning DJ/songwriter/producer Cedric Gervais, who set a steady beat for an evening that included art, hors d’oeuvres and other food, cocktails and dancing in the Norton’s Robert and Pamela Goergen Garden.

ArtBeat Chair Merck is a noted philanthropist and collector who supported the Norton’s acquisition of Laddie John Dill’s EST (Eastern Standard Time) installation, seen this summer at the Museum. He is a Trustee who also has served on the Gala Committee and is a current member of the Norton’s Communications Committee.

ArtBeat was in collaboration with The Bunker Artspace, a private collection that presents rotating exhibitions of the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection.



Arden Sherman

ArtBeat drew about 200 people to the Norton Museum of Art.

Cayla Birk and Kyle Lucks

Celebrity DJ Cedric Gervais

Chad Goper

Curb Gardner II, Lorna James and Keith James

Euclid Walker and Francine Walker

Gopal Rajegowda and Alexandra Vargas-Rajegowda

Gracie Abercrombie

Jeff Sullivan and Jennifer Sullivan

Kristina Dilley, Ghislain D''Humieres and Julia Corliss

Lauren Layne Merck and George Frederick Mead Merck

