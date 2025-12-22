Laila Biali Comes to The Moss Center in January

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will open 2026 with an evening of music as GRAMMY-nominated jazz vocalist, pianist, and CBC Music national radio host Laila Biali performs Joni Mitchell & The Canadian Songbook on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Known for her soaring vocals and emotionally rich storytelling at the piano, Biali will honor the artistry of Joni Mitchell alongside a curated program celebrating Canada's most influential songwriters. Biali will pay tribute to an array of legends, including Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, k.d. lang, Sarah McLachlan, Bruce Cockburn, and more. With her signature re-imaginings of beloved classics, Biali brings new dimension and deep reverence to some of Canada's most treasured music.

A multi-award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, Biali has performed on five continents, headlining major festivals and showcasing her work at world-renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York City and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. She has collaborated with celebrated international icons, including Sting, and her artistry has been recognized with numerous accolades.

Biali's self-titled 2018 album earned the JUNO Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, and her 2020 release, Out of Dust, received widespread critical acclaim and was JUNO-nominated in 2021. Her 2023 album, Your Requests, also earned a JUNO nomination, and her seasonal Wintersongs album garnered both a 2025 JUNO nomination and a 2026 GRAMMY nomination. In addition to her recording and performing schedule, Biali hosts CBC Music's national radio program, Saturday Night Jazz, further cementing her influence in Canada's vibrant jazz scene.

