Tony Award-Winner Nicole Scherzinger To Headline Kravis Center 2026 Gala

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as the featured artist for its 2026 Kravis Center Gala. The evening will showcase Scherzinger in a live concert setting at Dreyfoos Hall as part of the Center’s annual gala celebration.

Scherzinger is the recipient of the 2025 Tony Award for her performance in SUNSET BLVD and is a Grammy-nominated singer known for her work across theatre, music, and television. She rose to international prominence as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, with chart-topping songs including “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons,” and has also released solo music. Her stage credits include an Olivier Award-nominated performance in the West End revival of CATS, and she has appeared in film and television projects including Disney’s MOANA and MOANA 2.

Her career also includes work as a television host and judge on programs such as The X Factor (UK), Australia’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, and Netflix’s Building the Band. Scherzinger has performed at venues including Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall, and Walt Disney Concert Hall. Andrew Lloyd Webber has described her as “one of the most gifted singer actresses I have seen perform my work.”

Tickets start at $92, including fees, and will be available through the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets may be purchased online at kravis.org, at the Box Office, or by phone.

