Pompano Beach Arts Unveils Exhibition Series This Winter

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pompano Beach Arts, the City of Pompano Beach's Cultural Affairs Department, has revealed its slate of visual art exhibitions opening throughout the first quarter of 2026. Presented across the city’s premier cultural venues—Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA); The Pompano Beach Cultural Center (PBCC) and Ali Cultural Arts—these exhibitions and artists reflect a sure commitment to excellence, experimentation, and diverse voices; while our varying locations invite a mixed array of settings for interpretation.

From themes of unity and freedom to material innovation and environmental reflection, the 2026 first-quarter exhibitions invite residents and visitors to experience Pompano Beach as a vibrant hub for contemporary art.

Coming Up!

Love, Peace and Freedom in Art, Group Show by Broward Art Guild

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA)

Opening January 2 - March 133, 2026

Kicking off the year, Love, Peace and Freedom in Art sets an inspiring tone for America's 250th birthday in 2026, while exploring powerful universal ideals through wall-hanging oil and watercolor paintings, paper and pastel, sculpture, jewelry, and immersive 3D art. Presented by the Broward Art Guild—South Florida’s largest and longest-running nonprofit artists association since 1950—the exhibition reflects a deep commitment to inclusivity, community engagement, and the belief that art is essential to cultural vitality and social connection.

UNSEEN: Artist Julian Castro – Closing Reception

Pompano Beach Cultural Center (PBCC)

January 8, 2026

Celebrate the culmination of Julian Castron’s exhibition with a closing reception honoring the artist’s work and impact within the Pompano Beach arts community. The closing reception will be accompanied by the exquisite harmonies of Brazilian Voices, the award-winning all-female ensemble dedicated to preserving the rich traditions of Brazilian Music, fused with American Jazz.

RE / FRACTIONS: BEYOND THE VANISHING POINT, Thou Art Woman Collective

Pompano Beach Cultural Center (PBCC)

Opening January 16, 2026

Re/Fractions: Beyond the Vanishing Point explores how LGBTQ+ artists and allies crack the sharp glare of erasure and reveal new, nuanced queer visions. Produced by the nonprofit BLINC as part of its signature Thou Art Woman event series, the show features artists whose work extends representation and fosters connection.

TSUNAMI: Waves of Displacement, Artist Tracy Ann Simmonds

Ali Cultural Center

Opening January 30, 2026

Kicking off Black History Month in February, Tsunami is a compelling mixed-media exhibition that transforms reclaimed and unconventional materials into a striking commentary on sustainability, consumption, and environmental awareness.

TEAL APPEAL, ArtsUnited Collective

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA)

Opening March 27, 2026

Closing out the quarter, TEAL APPEAL is a vibrant group exhibition presented by ArtsUnited Collective showcasing a compelling range of contemporary artworks by local and regional artists.



The AiRs are coming!

Pompano Beach Arts will also be showcasing its Artists in Residence (AiRs) through monthly exhibitions,, with Unfinished Stories by Claudette Goico Šernius in January; Uzumaki by Jed-Lee Metayer in February and An Exploration of Color, by Sarah Rocca in March

“These exhibitions reflect the vitality of contemporary art while reinforcing Pompano Beach’s growing reputation as a cultural destination in South Florida,” says Cultural Affairs Director Ty Tabing. “We are proud to present exhibitions that spark dialogue, support artists, and engage our community.”

Miami Metro Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SWEENEY TODD (Inside Out theatre company) 10.5% of votes 2. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Lake Worth Playhouse) 9% of votes 3. WEST SIDE STORY (Delray Beach Playhouse) 8% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More