History Fort Lauderdale To Present SHIFTING PERSPECTIVES Exhibit For Black History Month

History Fort Lauderdale will present SHIFTING PERSPECTIVES, a new art and photography exhibition honoring Black History Month, at the New River Inn Museum of History.

The annual exhibition will feature artwork by artist-in-residence Constance Ivana, archival photographs from the History Fort Lauderdale collection, and a student art show and sale by Advanced Placement students and instructors from the Dillard Center for the Arts.

The exhibition will be on view from February 1 through February 28. A public meet-and-greet with participating artists will take place on February 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on History Fort Lauderdale’s campus.

SHIFTING PERSPECTIVES

The exhibition highlights works rooted in social justice, the Black experience, women’s stories, and nature. Ivana’s work incorporates materials such as acrylic paint, spray paint, wood, and mirrors, and reflects her focus on community engagement and visual storytelling. The archival photography component documents African American life in South Florida from the early 1900s through the 1960s, depicting family life, education, segregation, protest, and social change.

Curated by Dillard Center for the Arts instructor Celestin Joseph, the Advanced Placement student exhibition presents work by emerging artists responding to contemporary cultural issues. Joseph holds a master of fine arts in painting from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Hartford. He has taught at Dillard Center for the Arts since 1999.

“History Fort Lauderdale is proud to showcase the creative imaginings and visual commentaries of emerging artists in our African American community,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “From self-aware artists like Constance Ivana to Dillard Center for the Arts' young prodigies just finding their voices, we are gracious for their contributions. We thank instructor Celestin Joseph for his commitment to enriching our community through art and instruction and we invite the community to celebrate Black History Month with us.”

The exhibition is sponsored by the Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, the Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund, and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward. Additional funding is provided in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, the Broward County Cultural Council, and Visit Lauderdale.

Admission and Hours

History Fort Lauderdale is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with docent-guided tours offered at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $7 for students through age 22 with valid identification. Admission is free for members, military personnel, and children age six and under. Tickets are available online.

