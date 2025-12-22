Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens Unveils January Events

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will welcome returning guests and new visitors alike with a plethora of exciting, culturally-enriched programming, from adult workshops and classes to art exhibits, family fare, and more.

January workshops, classes, and demonstrations:

Sundays, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1

The Art of Bonsai Time: Beginners - 12:30pm – 3:30pm; Intermediate - 9am – 12pm

Cost: $100 (Morikami Members $90)

Bonsai means "a tree in a tray." The art of bonsai creates the illusion of age and maturity of a tree which has developed and sustained the effects of nature for many years. Students of bonsai learn to artfully trim and train a tree in a container.

Sundays, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese (Part 2, Virtual Class)

Time: Level I - 7:20pm – 8:20pm; Level II - 6:10pm – 7:10pm; Level III - 5pm – 6pm

Cost: $120 (Morikami Members $110)

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese is a beginner and lower intermediate program teaching Japanese speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Students are introduced to Japanese culture and lifestyles through lessons and conversation. Levels I and II use Japanese for Busy People I (JBP I) and levels III and IV use Japanese for Busy People II (JBP II). Fall, winter, and spring sessions of each level should be taken sequentially as a series.

Sundays, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese (Part 2, In-Person Class)

Time: Level I - 10:15am – 11:15am; Level II - 11:20am – 12:20pm; Level IV - 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Cost: $120 (Morikami Members $110)

Nihongo: Introduction to Japanese is a beginner and lower intermediate program teaching Japanese speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Students are introduced to Japanese culture and lifestyles through lessons and conversation. Levels I and II use Japanese for Busy People I (JBP I) and levels III and IV use Japanese for Busy People II (JBP II). Fall, winter, and spring sessions of each level should be taken sequentially as a series.



Sundays, January 4, 11

Sado: Tea Ceremony

Time: Beginners - 10:15am – 12:15pm*; Intermediate - 1pm – 3pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55)

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering. *Sunday Beginner's II Class Prerequisite: Participants must have already taken a Thursday Beginner's I class session or a workshop to attend Sunday classes.

Saturday, January 3

New Year's Traditional Archery Demonstration: Omato-shiki

Time: 12pm and 2:30pm

Cost: FREE with paid museum admission

Experience the elegance and discipline of Omato-shiki, a rare and ancient ceremonial form of Japanese archery, performed by members of the Ogasawara-ryū American Branch. This ritual originated over 1300 years ago and is a strictly codified ceremonial practice, performed with deep precision and reverence as an act of prayer. Omato-shiki is still performed at Shinto shrines across Japan as a prayer for good health, harmony, and safety in the year ahead. This demonstration provides a rare opportunity to witness an art form that blends history, spirituality, and discipline, offering a glimpse into the timeless world of Japanese tradition.

Sunday, January 4

Koto New Year Concert

Time: 12pm and 2:30pm

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Celebrate the New Year with a delightful concert with this exquisite instrument performed by the Morikami intermediate students.

Tuesdays, January 6, 13, 20, 27

Ikebana Flower Arrangement: Ikenobo School

Time: Beginners - 11am – 1pm; Intermediate - 1:15pm – 3:15pm*

Cost: $90 (Morikami Members $80)

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience or have taken at least three sessions of Ikebana classes.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. Dating back to the 15th century, the Ikenobo School is the oldest and most traditional. Students in this course learn the basic principles and style of Ikenobo, creating fresh flower arrangements each week to take home and enjoy.

Tuesdays, January 6, 13, 20, 27, February 3

Taiko Class

Time: Adults - 2:30pm – 3:30pm; Grade 3-12 - 4pm – 5pm

Cost: $135 (Morikami Members $130)

Taiko is a Japanese word, which means a Japanese drumming style, a drum group, drum music and a drum itself. There are a wide variety of shapes and sizes of taiko. Learn about the history, culture, and techniques of how to play this exquisite instrument in this five-week course. Instruments will be provided for participants to use in the class.

Wednesdays, January 7, 14

Ikebana Flower Arrangement: Sogetsu School

Time: Beginners - 10:30am –12:30pm; Intermediate - 1:30pm – 3:30pm*

Cost: $67.50 (Morikami Members $60)

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has various different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. The Sogetsu School is a contemporary school which focuses on the creativity and individuality of ikebana. The idea is that ikebana can be done by anyone, anywhere, with almost anything. Students will learn the basics of Sogetsu and create pieces each week to take home and enjoy.

Wednesdays January 7, 14, February 11, March 11 or Saturdays January 17, February 21, March 14

Stroll for Well-Being

Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm or 1:30pm – 3:00pm

Cost: Free to qualified applicants

Immerse yourself in Morikami's natural beauty, peace, and serenity through its therapeutic garden walking program. During three personalized sessions, a qualified facilitator will lead participants through themed walks and journal writing to encourage reflection and personal well-being.

Thursdays, January 8, 15

Sado: Tea Ceremony

Time: Beginners - 10:15am – 12:15pm; Intermediate - 1pm – 3pm*

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55)

* Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering.

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season.

Saturdays, January 10, 17, 24, 31, February 7

Japanese Traditional Music: Koto

Time: Beginners - 10:30am – 12:30pm; Intermediate - 1pm – 3pm

Cost: $155 (Morikami Members $150) Advance Registration Required

The Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Learn about the history, culture, and techniques in how to play this exquisite instrument in this 5-week course. Instruments will be provided for participants to use in the class.

Saturday, January 10

Adult Calligraphy

Time: 11:30am – 1pm or 2pm – 3:30pm

Cost: $40 Advance Registration Required

Learn brush strokes using sumi ink and a brush to write Japanese characters. After practicing on paper, participants will create a final calligraphy on shikishi board to take home.

Thursday, January 15

Karesansui Raking Demonstration

Time: 10:30am

Cost: FREE with paid museum admission. No Reservation Required

Karesansui or dry landscape garden, is founded on Zen ideology using carefully composed rock arrangements and gravel or sand. A karesansui is carefully raked to represent characteristics of water such as currents and waves while boulder arrangements may be interpreted as islands. Learn about our Late Rock Garden and observe how the raking can be a practice in mindfulness and meditation.

Saturday, January 17

Sado: The Way of Tea

Time: 12pm or 1:30pm

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission.

Observe Japanese sadō, an ever-changing demonstration rich in seasonal subtleties. Your involvement in the true spirit of sadō — harmony (wa), reverence (kei), purity (sei), tranquility (jaku) — along with a sip of matcha green tea and a sweet will help bring a calm perspective into one's busy life.

Saturday, January 24

Introduction to the Art of Kintsugi

Time: 10am – 12:30pm

Cost: $70

Kintsugi an inspired version of the traditional Japanese art form of mending broken pottery with gold powder.

Friday, January 30

Documentary Film: Come Back Anytime

Time: 7pm

(57 mins., 2021, Documentary) (In Japanese, subtitled in English)

Cost: $7 (Members $5)

For more than forty years, ramen master Masamoto Ueda has been serving his legendary Tokyo-style ramen to a community of regulars who are not only his customers, but true friends. After the film, enjoy a delicious sampling of yuzu hiyashi ramen (cold ramen) from Ramen Lab Eatery.

