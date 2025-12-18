DIRECT FROM SWEDEN: THE MUSIC OF ABBA Comes to Miami in January

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. This world-class show delivers the closest ABBA experience audiences can find, featuring some of Sweden’s most talented singers and musicians performing the group’s beloved hits.

With meticulous attention to costumes, stage design, and choreography, Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA recreates the look, sound, and feel of the original 1970s pop powerhouse. Audiences can expect a high-energy performance filled with dazzling lights, familiar harmonies, and iconic lyrics that will have the crowd singing and dancing in the aisles.

The nostalgic journey through ABBA’s biggest international hits includes “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and many more. From the opening note to the final encore, this spectacular production captures the spirit of the supergroup whose music continues to inspire fans across generations.

With more than 400 million records sold worldwide, ABBA remains one of the most successful and enduring acts in musical history. Founded in Sweden in the early 1970s, the group reached its height of fame during the disco era and continues to captivate musical fans with its Signature Sound. Hollywood welcomed the band to the silver screen with the release of Mamma Mia! in 2008 and Mamma Mia Here We Go Again in 2018. Both films star some of cinema’s most celebrated stars, including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth, anchoring ABBA’s enduring global influence on the arts.

Miami Metro Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SWEENEY TODD (Inside Out theatre company) 11.1% of votes 2. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Lake Worth Playhouse) 9.2% of votes 3. WEST SIDE STORY (Delray Beach Playhouse) 7.7% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More