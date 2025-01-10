News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Mike Birbiglia's PLEASE STOP THE RIDE Comes to the Kravis Center f

Performances run February 13 - 15, 2025.

By: Jan. 10, 2025
Comedian, writer, director and actor Mike Birbiglia has announced his stand-up comedy tour Please Stop the Ride will continue into 2025. Birbiglia will return to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach with his highly anticipated new show on February 13 - 15, 2025. 

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, The New One, and The Old Man & The Pool enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials.  Mike received a 2024 Emmy nomination for Best Writing for The Old Man & The Pool. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He hosts the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out. 

