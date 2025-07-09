Miami Carnival is Set For October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee is excited for the 2025 Miami Carnival, scheduled from October 4 to 12, 2025. Now in its 41st year, this iconic celebration continues to showcase the richness of Caribbean culture through immersive experiences, live performances, and lively family-friendly events.

In response to the current economic climate, global tariffs, and immigration-related challenges affecting many large-scale cultural events, the Host Committee will implement several strategic changes to enhance operations and prioritize sustainability. These necessary changes will help secure the long-term future of the Carnival. However, these adjustments are not expected to diminish the quality or integrity of the cherished cultural experience that Miami Carnival offers.

"While we recognize the financial and logistical pressures affecting our industry, our commitment to offering a safe, inclusive, and joyful celebration remains firm," said Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chairperson of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee. "The spirit of Carnival-its music, its people, its culture-cannot and will not be diminished. We're adapting to ensure it continues to thrive for future generations.

Recognized as one of North America's largest and most influential Caribbean cultural celebrations, the Miami Carnival attracts over 100,000 attendees each year from across the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond. The event serves as a major driver of cultural tourism and economic growth, generating millions of dollars in revenue for South Florida through hospitality, dining, transportation, and small business participation.

Miami Carnival 2025 - Official Schedule of Events

. Experience the vibrant spirit of Caribbean culture through music, pageantry, and a multigenerational celebration. Junior Carnival - Saturday, October 4

A lively display of culture and creativity, where young masqueraders take center stage in a family-friendly celebration. Panorama Steelband Competition - Friday, October 10

A lively showcase of talent as top steel bands perform in an energetic battle of melody and movement. Official Miami Carnival J'Ouvert - Saturday, October 11

Celebrate the freedom and tradition of J'Ouvert with paint, powder, and lively rhythms at an unforgettable early-morning event you won't want to miss. Miami Carnival Parade of Bands & Mega Concert - Sunday, October 12

The grand finale-an impressive display of vibrant costumes, electrifying performances, and international music stars, all coming together for the ultimate celebration of Caribbean pride and unity.

From the hypnotic rhythms of steelpan and soca to the vibrant pageantry and storytelling of masquerade bands, Miami Carnival remains a staple celebration for families, cultural enthusiasts, and travelers seeking a festive and meaningful getaway.

The Junior Carnival will again showcase the talents of the next generation, offering an engaging and educational environment with interactive cultural activities, live performances, and local crafts. Miami Carnival 2025 is made possible with support from The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Lauderdale, and with support from the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners-all united in their mission to honor and amplify Caribbean culture in the U.S.

Follow @miabrocarnival on Instagram and Facebook for updates, artist announcements, and special giveaways.