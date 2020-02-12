MOCA to Host Public Programming to Celebrate its Two Exhibitions on View

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is currently presenting two exhibitions - "Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen" and "Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations" - through March 29, 2020.

The first major U.S. solo exhibition of influential Chilean-born artist Cecilia Vicuña, "About to Happen" is currently on display at MOCA and traces Vicuña's career-long commitment to exploring displaced materials, peoples, and landscapes in a time of climate change. The exhibition is comprised of Vicuña's multidisciplinary work in performance, sculpture, drawing, video, text, and site-specific installations created over 40 years. Vicuña was recently recognized as a finalist of the 13th Hugo Boss Prize, which celebrates the work of remarkable artists whose practices are among the most innovative and influential of our time. The exhibition is co-curated by Andrea Andersson, The Helis Foundation Chief Curator of Visual Arts at the CAC, and Julia Bryan-Wilson, Associate Professor, University of California, Berkeley.

"Poetic Invocations" marks the first solo show dedicated to Alice Rahon's work in the U.S. in 55 years. Born in France and later nationalized as a Mexican, Rahon became an active member of a group of European Surrealist artists in exile. This exhibition examines a robust moment that emerged in 1940 as an international community of artists fled World War II in Europe and settled in Mexico. It features approximately 30 works including paintings, works on paper, as well as archival material that emphasizes Rahon´s oeuvre as a whole. The exhibition is guest curated by Mexico City-based art historian Tere Arcq. Arcq has worked as chief curator at the Museo de Arte Moderno in Mexico City, and has independently produced many high-profile exhibitions.

To commemorate the two exhibitions, MOCA is presenting an array of events to engage and educate the public. The full line of programming includes:

· MOCA Moving Images: After the Magician | Wednesday, Feb. 26 - 7:00-9:00 p.m.

MOCA is pleased to present the world premiere and screening of Czech film maker Lea Petrikova's 2020 film After the Magician which is inspired by the life of surrealist painter and poet Alice Rahon. In 1947, the surrealist artist Alice Rahon created her only film The Magician, yet the film got lost before its completion. After the Magician re-narrates the lost film and explores circumstances of its production. The project After the Magician is produced by Perfilm, co-produced by UMPRUM, and was supported by the Czech Film Fund and the Zlín Film Talent.

The screening is followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Lea Petrikova. As a graduate from the Film and TV School of Academy of Performing Arts (FAMU) and the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design (UMPRUM), both in Prague, Petrikova works as an artist, filmmaker and theorist. Since 2017 she has been a PhD Candidate at FAMU, Prague. Her works received several awards (Talents Contemporaines 2013 shortlist, Fondation Francois Schneider, FR; ESSL ART AWARD CEE shortlist 2015, CZ; Special Jury Award, Madatac Festival 2016, ES;) and were presented at Alchemy Film and Moving Image Festival, UK (2017, 2018), Marienbad Film Festival, CZ (2017, 2018) and Athens Digital Arts Festival, GR (2016).

Cost: Free and open to the public.

· MOCA's Sunday Stories: Rainbow Weaver: Tejedora del arcoiris | Sunday, March 1 -

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Children are invited to discover the story of Ixchel as she learns how to weave using alternative materials, then gain some hands-on understanding of looms and textiles with artist Liene Bosquê. In this sensory experience children will be watching weaving, touching fibers textures, exploring patterns and colors.

Cost: Free and open to the public. Seating is limited and is available on a first come, first serve basis.

Ages: 1-5

RSVP: http://bit.ly/36c7Uwm

· MOCA miniMakers: HamacaS with Liene Bosquê| Saturday, March 7 - 2:00-4:00 p.m.

are invited to join artist Liene Bosquê in a wonderful weaving experience and participate in her interactive installation called "HamacaS." Learn collaborative weaving techniques and participate in a group project that will be enjoyed by the public.

Cost: Free and open to the public. Seating is limited and is available on a first come, first serve basis.

Ages: 6-12

RSVP: http://bit.ly/2TJ9YcC

· MOCA Moving Images: Weaving on Film | Wednesday, March 11 - 7:00-9:00 p.m.

A screening of 16mm film and digital video on the subject of weaving and culture surrounding this age old craft. Screening to be followed by HamacaS artist Liene Bosquê and project coordinator Ana Clara Silva in conversation.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

· Conversations at MOCA | Sunday, March 29 - 3:00 p.m.

Join Curator Tere Arcq for a presentation about "Alice Rahon: Poetic Invocations" and the life and times of this Surrealist artist living in Mexico in the early twentieth century. Arcq has worked as chief curator at the Museo de Arte Moderno in Mexico City, and as an independent curator has produced many high-profile exhibitions. She has served as a professor of Art History at Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm and published several essays for catalogues on Mexican modern art and women artists in Mexico, as well as Surrealism. She is currently advising the exhibition and catalog for the show Global Surrealism opening in 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Tate Modern Gallery in London. Arcq is also collaborating with the Schirn Kunsthalle Museum in Frankurt and the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark for the upcoming exhibition Fantastik Women, in Spring 2020 and writing for a publication on Leonora Carrington´s Tarot and one on Remedios Varo and Leonora Carrington´s creative collaboration. She will be co-curating a Leonora Carrington retrospective for the Mapfre Foundation in Madrid and the Arken Museum in Denmark opening on the fall of 2020.

Cost: Free with museum admission

For more information or to sign up visit, https://mocanomi.org/category/events/upcoming-events/

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161





