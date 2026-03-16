MLKEDC To Present Reclaim The Dream Concert Featuring Kirk Franklin At Adrienne Arsht Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation will host its 21st Annual Reclaim The Dream Candlelight Memorial and Gospel Concert on April 4 at 3:00 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

The event will feature a performance by Kirk Franklin, along with a candlelight prayer involving audience participation. The annual program honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. while focusing on ongoing efforts toward economic opportunity and social equity.

Reclaim The Dream brings together community leaders, residents, and advocacy groups to reflect on Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community and its relevance today. The event also highlights MLKEDC’s year-round initiatives aimed at expanding access to resources and economic mobility.

“These gatherings reinforce our shared commitment to increasing access and opportunities for every resident in our community,” said Keon Hardemon.

MLKEDC’s programs include the Wheels to Work initiative, which provides low-cost vehicles to residents, a Kitchen Incubator Program supporting culinary entrepreneurs, and a Business Center offering space and resources for small businesses.