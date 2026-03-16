Pioneer Winter Collective To Host RECOVERY IN MOTION SPRING AWAKENING SOBER SOCIAL

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Pioneer Winter Collective will host the Recovery in Motion Spring Awakening Sober Social at The Pride Center at Equality Park. The free event will include performances, refreshments, dancing, and community gathering in a sober environment.

The event is connected to the company’s Recovery in Motion program, a multiweek workshop series that uses movement and theater practices to support people in addiction recovery. The workshop series takes place Wednesday evenings at Miami Theater Center during the spring session.

Pioneer Winter Collective is known for developing experimental dance works that feature queer, intergenerational, and physically integrated performers, including both disabled and non-disabled artists.

The Spring Awakening Sober Social will feature facilitation and performances by Recovery in Motion teaching artists Octavio Campos, Andréa Labbée, and Darryl Brown along with additional artists participating in the program.

Food and refreshments for the event will be sponsored by Impulse Group Miami.

Event Information

Recovery in Motion Spring Awakening Sober Social

The Pride Center at Equality Park – Building B Auditorium

2040 N Dixie Highway

Wilton Manors, FL

The event will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free with RSVP, and all recovery fellowships are welcome.