Review: JASON ROBERT BROWN at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Writing is a lonely profession. Much of the process takes place in solitude. But when the work is done, it can bring people together. A story can build community from those who hear it — bet it in a concert hall, a theater, or the World Wide Web.

That craving for community is why composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown continues to perform concerts around the world. He recently made a stop at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Amaturo Theater, as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series.

Brown is no stranger to the American musical theater, penning shows such as Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, 13, Honeymoon in Vegas, Urban Cowboy, Parade, and The Bridges of Madison County. He would win Tony Awards as a composer, lyricist and orchestrator for the latter two shows.

The setlist for this concert included a smorgasbord of Brown’s greatest hits. He also introduced audiences to numbers from his newest musicals in development: Less, based on Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel; and The Connector, which made its world premiere Off-Broadway at the MCC Theater in 2024.

Brown is often described as Stephen Sondheim meets Billy Joel. He is equally comfortable playing Chopin-level piano arrangements as he is rocking out with a five piece band. Brown’s charisma is palpable whether he is tickling the ivories, cracking jokes about Florida during spring break, or telling vulnerable stories about his experiences as a composer during the pandemic. As a vocalist, Brown showcases a groovy, rhythmic delivery in numbers such as “Shiksa Goddess” from The Last Five Years and “Voice of My Generation” from The Connector.

One of Brown’s strengths as a composer is writing music that uplifts women. His scores have been sung by powerhouse female performers including Sherie Rene Scott, Kelli O’Hara, Carolee Carmello, Micaela Diamond, Adrienne Warren, and a young Ariana Grande.

In this particular concert at the Broward Center, Brown shared the stage with two of Broadway’s current female powerhouses: Carrie St. Louis and Nasia Thomas.

St. Louis is set to star in the World Premiere of Dolly Parton’s new musical, Dolly: A True Original Musical. On Broadway. She pfeviously played Glinda in Wicked, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and Lauren in Kinky Boots. St. Louis is also scheduled to return to Broadway in Just In Time opposite Jeremy Jordan.

In this show, St. Louis delivers charm, wit, and vocal versatility as a storyteller. During her performance of “Another Life” from The Bridges of Madison County, she sings with a bright lyric soprano tone, that can easily rival Kelli O’Hara. This is contrasted by her sharp mix-belt and sarcastic delivery as she sings “Cassandra” from The Connector.

Thomas previously collaborated with Brown when she was the Cathy standby for the Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. She also played Anna of Cleves in SIX: The Musical and made Broadway appearances in Caroline or Change, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Thomas’ rich, dark, and powerful vocal timbre is coupled by a candid, organic stage presence. When we first see Thomas on stage, she delivers a youthful, feisty energy as she belts out “I Can Do Better Than That” from The Last Five Years. Later in the evening, she exhibits a powerful restraint as she sings a stripped down, jazzy arrangement of “You Don’t Know This Man” from Parade.

Thomas’ strongest performance of the night would have to be “F*** Love and Get Fat” from Less. Her comic timing and mature tone make the song feel like an eleven-o-clock number, as Brown intended.

In the middle of the show, Brown, St. Louis, and Thomas perform the romantic ballad “It All Fades Away” from The Bridges of Madison County as a trio—singing the first verse a cappella. They maintain a tight blend in close three-part harmony. Even as they sing dissonant chords, the trio remain in tune throughout this arrangement.

This intimate concert was backed by a talented band featuring Jamie Donald Eblen on drums, Sam Minae on bass, Hidayat Honari on guitar and Alison Shearer on saxophone and flute. Shearer in particular gets to showcase her chops on the alto sax during her solos in numbers like “I Can Do Better Than That.” Despite lacking a string section, Brown’s arrangements give his songs a fully-supported sound.

This one-night-only event was a well-curated blend of familiar songs with material in development. While fans may have been disappointed by the lack of songs from 13 and Songs for a New World, this concert is a thoughtful celebration of Brown’s artistry over the course of nearly three decades. With Brown scheduled to direct and conduct The Last Five Years with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler at the London Palladium, this up-close and personal concert at the Broward Center was the perfect sendoff before he travels across the pond.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...