Kaki King & Glitch Will Bring BUGS to the Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present BUGS, a sensory-inclusive multimedia experience for young audiences created by Kaki King and GLITCH. The performance will take place October 25 at 10 a.m. in Persson Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About the Show

Bugs combines King’s groundbreaking instrumental guitar work with GLITCH’s projection mapping and drum-triggered sound design to create a playful world of insects, critters, and candy-filled landscapes. Audiences will experience synchronized visuals, interactive effects, and live music enriched with field recordings of real insect sounds. The show invites children and families to participate—shouting out favorite bugs, dancing like insects, and interacting with the artists in real time.

Adults will also enjoy the sophisticated audio-visual storytelling, making Bugs a performance designed for children and anyone who is a child at heart.

About the Artists

Kaki King has been redefining the guitar for more than 20 years, integrating visual art, sound design, and theatrical production into her work. Her innovative use of projection mapping and experimental composition has been featured in albums, cinema, and concert performances worldwide.

GLITCH, founded by Orsolya Szantho and Attilio Rigotti, is a multimedia theater company specializing in blending digital mediums with physical storytelling. Their work has appeared at major festivals and venues including the Kennedy Center, MCC Theater, Second Stage, and Bayreuther Festspiele. Bugs is their first full partnership with King after years of collaboration.

Commissioning partners include the La Jolla Music Society, which hosted a residency and premiere series in 2024, and the Harris Theater in Chicago, which will present Bugs in November 2024.

