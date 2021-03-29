Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jonathan Freeman Gets Tropical Between Two Palms At The Studios Of Key West

The sweetest villain in the world, Jonathan Freeman sits down with Murphy Davis.

Mar. 29, 2021  

The sweetest villain in the world, Jonathan Freeman, gets to sit down with Murphy Davis, director and founder of Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theater on "Between Two Palms" the weekly livestream series at The Studios of Key West, one of South Florida's leading multidisciplinary arts organizations. Freeman, who is adored by Disney fans worldwide, is chomping at the bit to get back to his role as the evil Jafar in Disney's "Aladdin on Broadway" but he hasn't been sitting around as he will be happy to tell all who click in.

"Keeping the creative spirit alive is part of what an artmaker does," says Stephen Kitsakos, Artistic Associate, Board President and Executive Producer of the weekly conversation series. "The Studios is poised to bring you art wherever you are and our series which has viewers tuning in weekly from across the US as well as from the UK, Europe, Brazil and Australia, is one way we can do that."

Freeman who is universally admired by the Broadway theater community has extensive Broadway stage and screen credits and a Tony-nomination for his snarky waiter in "She Loves Me". Other appearances include "42nd Street", "The Producers", "On the Town", "How To Succeed" "The Little Mermaid", "Beauty & the Beast" and "Mary Poppins." It's no wonder the younger set idolize him not only on stage but from his voicing of characters for Disney characters in film and on the Disney Channel. But his Grand Vizier of Agrabah is agreed to be a masterpiece.

Information and tickets available at https://tskw.org/.

Davis, who has already sat in between the two tropical palms with such luminaries as Judith Light, Kate Burton, Kate Burton & Reed Birney, shares hosting duties with Kitsakos as well as Jeff Johnson, Chair of the Williamstown Theater Festival. Subscribers are offered an opportunity to meet Jonathan and propose a question and if chosen are brought into the livestream. Information available at The Studios website.


