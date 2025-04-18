Island City Stage Reveals 2025-26 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Island City Stage has announced its 2025-26 season - a lineup of five productions delivering unexpected twists, inventive storytelling, and unforgettable theatrical moments. Whether a beloved classic or an exciting new work, every show promises a “surprise” that will leave audiences talking long after the final curtain.

“This is an extraordinary season of creative, yet unpredictable storytelling,” said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. “Each play ends in a way that's either delightfully unexpected or offers a fresh take you didn't see coming. And whether it's through plot twists or innovative production choices, our audiences are in for something truly entertaining.”

The 2025-26 season features a recent Broadway hit, a Southern Gothic classic, a campy musical romp, and two powerful new plays – meticulously curated to entertain, challenge, and engage.

Ruthless!

Book and Lyrics by Joel Paley | Music by Marvin Laird | Directed by Andy Rogow

November 6 – December 7, 2025

Buckle-up for this killer musical comedy! Eight-year-old Tina Denmark is determined to be a star - by any means necessary. This cult favorite delivers camp, comedy, and jaw-dropping twists in a satirical send-up of stage mothers and showbiz ambition.

The Little Foxes

By Lillian Hellman | Directed by Michael Leeds

January 8 – February 8, 2026

Greed and betrayal rule the day in this Southern classic. Lillian Hellman's fierce drama exposes the dark ambitions of the Hubbard family in a gripping tale of wealth, power, and ruthlessness. This elegant period piece packs a shocking emotional punch.

Light Switch

By Dave Osmundsen | Directed by Michael Leeds

April 2 – May 3, 2026

What happens when a romantic dreamer finds real-world love? This touching new play follows Henry, a gay autistic man navigating love and identity in a world that often overlooks him. Moving, funny, and deeply human, Light Switch is a luminous journey of self-discovery.

Everything Beautiful Happens at Night

By Ted Malawer | Directed by Bruce Linser

May 21 – June 21, 2026

Set in 1980s Manhattan, this Florida premiere follows a famed children's author facing writer's block and personal upheaval. A new voice and a daring ending changes everything in this compelling and timely exploration of creativity, loyalty, and reinvention.

Eureka Day

By Jonathan Spector | Directed by Andy Rogow

August 20 – September 20, 2026

Consensus turns to chaos in this satirical comedy about an elite private school rocked by a mumps outbreak. As Zoom calls unravel and beliefs clash, Eureka Day hilariously captures the challenges of modern communication - and what happens when “inclusive” ideals are put to the test.

From twisted tales to touching human stories, Island City Stage's upcoming season invites you to expect the unexpected.

“Every story this season has been selected to entertain while giving audiences something to think and talk about,” added Rogow.

Returning this year will be Island City Stage's popular Women's Night at the Theatre and Mimosa Sundays featuring a light bites reception and a post-show talk back (Mimosa Sundays are included in the Flexpass subscriptions). Also continuing will be the popular “Comedy After Hours” late night performances featuring South Florida's best comedians bringing their uniquely warped versions of reality with killer stand-up comedy and a few other twists and surprises along the way.

Individual show tickets start at $45 per show. This season will offer two Flexpass options. The Flexpass5 ($225) offers five tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased ($52 upfront savings). The Flexpass3 ($136) offers three tickets that can be used all for one show or one for every show (no processing fees) and $5 off additional tickets purchased ($33 upfront savings). Discounts are available for groups.

