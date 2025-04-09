Island City Stage, Brévo Theatre And Gablestage's South Florida Premiere Of FAT HAM Running Now Through May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Island City Stage, Brévo Theatre and GableStage's collaborative production of Fat Ham sizzles with a sold-out opening weekend! Audiences are eating up tickets for this smokin' hot, imaginative and witty reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Hamlet that tackles identity, belonging and generational issues.

Fat Ham runs through May 4 at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors and moves to GableStage in Coral Gables from May 16 - June 15, 2025. This first-time historic partnership among three of South Florida's leading theatre companies was made possible by a generous $250,000 grant from The Warten Foundation.

Fat Ham transforms Shakespeare's Hamlet into an over-the-top tale set in a North Carolina BBQ pit. With a twist, the Danish castle becomes a Southern backyard barbecue, and Juicy, a Black, gay southern kid, navigates familial legacies and a ghostly demand for vengeance. The clash of generations unfolds in this award-winning adaptation, exploring the complexities of identity and violence. Fat Ham stars Toddra Brunson (Rabby), Henry Cadet (Juicy), Melvin Huffnagle (Rev/Papa), Cassidy Joseph (Opal), Denzel McCausland (Larry), Mikhael Mendoza (Tio) and April Nixon (Tedra).

T.M. Pride, producing artistic director for Brévo Theatre and director of this Fat Ham effort, shared, "This production is a testament to the power of reimagining stories through fresh cultural lenses. Fat Ham brings a dynamic and relevant perspective to a classic work, making it accessible and resonant for today's audiences. Fat Ham is an opportunity to celebrate Black culture within a powerful storytelling, yet classical framework. It's an honor to direct James Ijames' reimagining of this classic tale and bring it to the vibrant communities throughout South Florida."

"By collaborating on Fat Ham, we're not only expanding the reach of this incredible work but also creating an opportunity for audiences to experience a Shakespearean adaptation that feels deeply modern and relevant,” said Rosalyn Stuzin, GableStage board president. “This is the kind of production that sparks conversation long after the curtain falls. It's particularly exciting for us to connect this contemporary adaptation of Hamlet with our ongoing Shakespeare in Schools program, allowing the Miami-Dade County community to experience both the classic and its modern reimagining."

As part of this unique presentation, the theatre companies will offer a series of fun cookouts and community conversations to engage audiences. “Who's Invited to the Cookout?” will take place on April 19 at Island City Stage; “Ham It Up” with catering by Sunni Speaks will take place on April 20 and May 4 at Island City Stage and on June 15 at GableStage; “Who Made the Potato Salad?” will take place on April 27 at Island City Stage and on May 25 at GableStage and “Mosaic Miami Presents: Can We Talk? A Ham-plified Conversation” will take place on May 23 at GableStage.

“The Warten Foundation is pleased to fund this historic collaboration that offers a rare opportunity for three highly lauded theater groups to authentically address their respective missions and use the unique powers of live theater to continue the discussion regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion within the context of a brilliant and funny theatrical production,” said Clifford J. Cideko, chairman of the Warten Foundation.

Fat Ham is presented by an arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. The play runs for one hour and 35 minutes with no intermission.

Individual show tickets at Island City Stage start at $43. A Mimosa Sunday reception sponsored by Misty Daniels will take place on April 13 with tickets at $60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org.

Individual show tickets at GableStage start at $40. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gablestage.org or call (305) 445-1119.

Comments