ISMO: PERSEVERANCE TOUR is Coming to The Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center revealed that tickets for Finnish comedian and master of wordplay ISMO: PERSEVERANCE TOUR on January 18 will go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About ISMO: Perseverance Tour:

ISMO is an internationally acclaimed comedian, author, rally driver and master of wordplay. Freshly recovered from a broken back, Finland's funniest export is back on stage and better than ever! ISMO: Perseverance Tour blends clever wit with Finnish grit for a comedy experience that's smart, surprising and seriously funny.

Globally recognized as THE voice of all second-language English speakers, ISMO has won over audiences in person and online with his sharp takes on language, culture and life's absurdities.

ISMO: Perseverance Tour kicks off in 2026 with all new material and observations in the Finnish spirit of SISU - having a stoic determination, tenacity and resilience in the face of adversity. Perseverance. ISMO plans to bring the Perseverance Tour to the U.S. Canada, Australia, Europe, Middle East, South Africa and Asia in 2026.

Since moving to the U.S., ISMO has made numerous TV appearances on NBC, CBS, Just For Laughs and Top Gear Finland. His debut, iconic stand-up set on Conan went viral with over 135 million views. The following year he was invited to perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden, sparking massive growth across social media.

