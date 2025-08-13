History Fort Lauderdale to Present Sunday Quilt Shows in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



History Fort Lauderdale will launch A Stitch in Time, a vibrant series of free Sunday quilt shows in collaboration with local textile guilds, beginning September 7, 2025, with the Southern Star Quilt Guild.

The pop-up exhibitions, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature colorful quilts displayed both on the second-story balcony and inside the New River Inn Museum, offering visitors a rich mix of craftsmanship and history. The series continues October 5, 2025, and March 8, 2026.

“These events unite the community through modern visual narratives woven with passion, preservation, and family history,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. Guests are invited to enjoy the quilts alongside live music from the City’s Riverwalk Jazz Brunch.

History Fort Lauderdale is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with docent-led tours at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $7 for students; free for members, military, and children under six. For tickets and more information, visit historyfortlauderdale.org.