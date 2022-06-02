Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida to Present Pride Concert UNBREAKABLE & UNSTOPPABLE

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, under the artistic direction of Gabe Salazar will present their Pride Concert: Unbreakable & Unstoppable. Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 pm, Sunshine Cathedral. Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 pm, Sunshine Cathedral.

Ticket price range ($38-$53)

Sponsored by FAB! Funding Arts Broward; HotSpots Happening Out Television Network; Our Fund Foundation; AIDS Health Foundation; PNC Bank; and the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Their 2022 Pride concert features Unbreakable: a look at LGBTQ+ history through the lens of heroes who have moved us forward. The evening will also include an explosion of triumphant gay anthems that have inspired them to be themselves on dance floors and in communities across the globe.

GMCSF's Pride Concert, Unbreakable & Unstoppable is an Official Stonewall Pride Event.