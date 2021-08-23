FROST MUSIC LIVE Returns This September

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami has announced the FROST MUSIC LIVE concert series, as it returns to "live," with a dazzling array of performances for the 2021-22 season.

September 11th launches the season with an All Chopin Recital featuring guest pianist Avery Gagliano, the 2020 Grand Prize winner of the National Chopin Foundation Competition and concludes on April 27, 2022 with Frost faculty multi GRAMMY winners Dafnis Prieto and Brian Lynch performing with the Frost Latin Jazz Orchestra.

FROST MUSIC LIVE brings world class music to our community with performances by renowned and award winning Frost School of Music faculty, alumni and guest artists, performing with our brilliant students. The series also provides students with priceless real-world performance experiences and masterclasses with the visiting artists.

While most concerts continue to be presented in UM Gusman Concert Hall on the school's Coral Gables campus, this year's schedule also features concerts off campus. They include three at the Adrienne Arsht Center, two of which are in conjunction with the Jazz Roots Series for which Frost School Dean Shelly Berg is artistic advisor: one will feature famed Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés and the second with Brazilian vocalist Luciana Souza. During Art Basel, Maestro Gerard Schwarz and the Frost Symphony Orchestra will perform "Pictures at an Exhibition" at the Arsht Center for a special event combining music and visual arts. A world premiere opera will take place at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center with the Frost Opera Theater, and several choir performances will take place at area churches.

"Words cannot express how much I missed seeing our patrons in our concert halls," states Dean Shelly Berg. "This year's Frost Music Live series brings the music back to live attendees in stunning, Frost-worthy fashion, with an array of music from established masterpieces to cutting-edge world premieres. I look forward to seeing audiences, safely, in person, at our performance halls. Their attendance means the world to all of us at Frost, especially, our students."

The Frost School of Music is deeply committed to the health and safety of our guests, performing artists, students, and concert staff. We are abiding by the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida Department of Health, local health officials, and the University of Miami. As COVID-19 limitations allow, Frost Music Live will determine seating capacity for each concert.

Please visit frost.miami.edu/safety for the most up-to-date COVID guidelines.

Please visit www.frostmusiclive.com or call 305-284-2400 for ticket and more information.