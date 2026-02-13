Norton Museum of Art Elects Kimberly Bluhm and Robin Loewenberg Tebbe to Board of Trustees

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Norton Museum of Art has elected Kimberly Bluhm and Robin Loewenberg Tebbe to its Board of Trustees, the museum announced.

“This is an exciting time for the Norton Museum of Art,” said Board Chair Kelly Williams. “The passion and depth of experience Kimberly and Robin bring to the Board will be invaluable as the Norton continues to grow.”

Kimberly Bluhm developed a strong interest in art and culture while living in Budapest from 1998 to 2001, when her husband served as U.S. Ambassador to Hungary. During that time, she visited museums and contributed input on art programs for ambassadorships. She later became involved with the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Art Institute of Chicago, where her husband held leadership roles on both boards. Bluhm has built a personal art collection that includes works by artists such as Olafur Eliasson, Rashid Johnson, and Roy Lichtenstein.

In addition to her work with the Norton, Bluhm has served on the boards of Jazz Aspen and Miami Dade Impact, is involved with the Foundation for the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, and serves on the Chairman’s Cabinet of the Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation. She and her husband divide their time between Palm Beach, Chicago, Aspen, and Miami.

Robin Loewenberg Tebbe is a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a degree in Interior Architecture. Prior to her retirement, she was Chief Marketing Officer of Magellan Development Group in Chicago, where she worked on multifamily high-rise residential properties, hotels, and property management projects nationwide.

She currently serves as President of LIFT Management and the Loewenberg Charitable Foundation, her family office and charitable foundation. Tebbe is a Trustee of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, and Anderson Ranch Arts Center. Her past board service includes the Arts Club of Chicago, Chicago Architecture Center, Chicago Architectural Biennial, and Navy Pier Chicago. She has received the Golden Vest Award from the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The Norton Museum of Art is located in West Palm Beach and presents exhibitions, collections, and educational programs spanning European, American, Chinese, contemporary, and photography collections.