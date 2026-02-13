Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Unveils Diverse March Lineup of Theater, Music, Comedy and Dance

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will present a wide-ranging slate of performances throughout March, featuring Broadway artists, tribute concerts, ballet, jazz, comedy and family programming. Presented by the City of Aventura and cultural partners, the month includes events for audiences of all ages.

The month begins March 1 with The World-Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, offering performances at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The production blends juggling, physical comedy and more than 25 rescued animals performing live on stage. The Las Vegas-based show has been a longtime resident production at Planet Hollywood’s V Theater.

Avi Hoffman returns for two performances presented by the City of Aventura and Yi Love Jewish. Too Jewish? takes the stage March 4 at 8 p.m., followed by Still Jewish After All These Years on March 5 at 8 p.m. Both evenings feature music and storytelling drawn from Hoffman’s career and Jewish cultural traditions.

Broadway veteran Donna McKechnie performs Take Me To The World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim on March 6 at 8 p.m. as part of the Broadway Concert Series. The program features selections from Sondheim’s stage and film scores along with personal reflections from McKechnie’s career, including her Tony Award-winning performance in A Chorus Line.

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents Program III: Ballet “Dr. Ouch!” March 7 at 7:30 p.m. and March 8 at 3 p.m. The family-friendly production is choreographed by Vladimir Issaev and based on poems by Kornei Chukovsky.

Frank Marino brings his farewell Florida tour of Frank Marino’s Divas on March 13 at 8 p.m. The performance features celebrity impersonations and adult content.

A tribute to The Traveling Wilburys follows March 14 at 7:30 p.m., recreating the music of George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne and Bob Dylan.

Dance NOW! Miami presents Program II on March 15 at 7 p.m., featuring the return of Bridges NOT Walls alongside additional contemporary works.

The Miami International Piano Festival hosts A Special Two Piano Jazz Encounter with Bill Charlap and Brandon Goldberg on March 22 at 5 p.m.

Matisyahu performs an acoustic concert March 25 at 8 p.m., followed by comedian Yakov Smirnoff on March 26 at 8 p.m. as part of the Aventura Comedy Series.

Two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz appears March 27 at 8 p.m. in a concert tracing his Broadway career.

Super Trouper: The Premier ABBA Tribute performs March 28 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the month concludes March 29 with two performances of Beatles vs Stones, featuring tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction.