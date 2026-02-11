David Yazbek to Perform at Miami New Drama's BROADWAY ON THE BEACH Series

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Miami New Drama is launching “Broadway at the Beach,” a new series that brings award-winning Broadway talent to Miami Beach’s Colony Theatre. The inaugural event, presented for one-night-only on Monday, March 7 at 8 pm, will feature Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winning composer David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit; Dead Outlaw) in A Few Cheery Songs About Death, an intimate evening of songs and stories from his Broadway show and albums.

Miami New Drama’s “Broadway at the Beach” Series will be performed at The Colony Theatre, the non profit theatre’s home on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. Created to bring top Broadway talent to local audiences, the series will offer audiences a rare sneak peek and unique access into artists’ creative processes.

Miami New Drama is currently presenting the World Premiere of English Only, the new play by Nichloas Griffin and Directed by Margot Bordelon. Commissioned by Artistic Director Michel Hausmann, English Only is a gripping drama about Miami in the 1980s when 125,000 new immigrants arrived in South Florida, igniting a fierce campaign to make English Miami Dade-County’s sole language. A high-stakes portrait of a city - and a country - at a crossroads, English Only runs through February 22, 2026.