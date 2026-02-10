Kravis Center to Host THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW in 2026

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that it has added the stellar Pink Floyd tribute that has been amazing audiences for over forty years, The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days Of Our Lives - Greatest Hits 26, to its season lineup on July 23.

Having sold nearly 5 million tickets worldwide, THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour's 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by David Gilmour and Rick Wright.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for nearly 40 years. Reproducing the complete Pink Floyd experience and bringing the music to new audiences, TAPFS inspired a whole new genre of acts.

The show includes a world class light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition, and in true Pink Floyd tradition, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig, and their own unique Pink Kangaroo.

They have worked with Pink Floyd touring musicians like Guy Pratt and Durga McBroom. Lorelei McBroom, who was a member of the Pink Floyd touring band on both the Momentary Lapse Of Reason and Delicate Sound Of Thunder Tours has been a member of TAPFS for 15 years.

So much more than a tribute band, THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band continues to play to sold out audiences throughout Europe, U.K., America, Canada and South America.

With nearly 40 years of history, the world's biggest, best, and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base.

From its humble origins in the bars & clubs of Adelaide, in recent years the band has become a truly international affair, with band members from Australia, the UK, France and the U.S.A.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 13 and can be purchased online at kravis.org, at the Box Office Monday-Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 561.832.7469.