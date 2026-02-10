Review: PUPPET POWER at Theatre On The Bay

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conrad Koch’s PUPPET POWER proves, yet again, why he remains one of South Africa’s sharpest and most consistently funny comedy voices. Playing to a packed Theatre on the Bay, Koch delivers a fast-paced, laugh-heavy evening of political satire, audience interaction and impeccably handled puppetry

His signature character, the irrepressible Chester Missing, is as incisive and quick-witted as ever. The political observations land with surgical precision, tapping into current realities in a way that feels both fearless and wildly entertaining. The audience response was immediate and enthusiastic, with frequent bursts of laughter rippling through the theatre as Chester skewered politicians, power dynamics and social absurdities.

What truly sets PUPPET POWER apart, however, is Koch’s mastery of his puppets. His technical skill is such that the characters genuinely come alive, each with a distinct physicality and rhythm. The joy multiplies when they begin interacting with the audience – moments that feel spontaneous, risky and delightfully unpredictable. The German mosquito, the ostrich and the French rat appear only briefly, but even in their short stage time they leave a strong comedic impression. Some of the humour veers into deliberately corny territory, but it is clearly intentional and embraced as part of the show’s playful tone.

A standout moment is the teacher character, Clive (Mr Dixon), whose tightly observed mannerisms and authoritarian quirks struck a particular chord. The audience response was uproarious. The ingenious DJ Hoodie dropping perfectly timed musical snippets to punchline jokes about well-known figures was also very funny. Another highlight comes when an unsuspecting audience member is transformed into a dinosaur – a moment that epitomises the show’s joyful absurdity and interactive spirit, and had the house in stitches.

PUPPET POWER is a high-energy blend of satire, silliness and social commentary, delivered with confidence and precision by a performer at the top of his game. Whether you come for the politics, the puppets or simply a good laugh, this show delivers on all fronts. Highly recommended for a great night out and unapologetically good laughs.

Venue: Theatre on the Bay 10 - 14 February 2026

Bookings on Webtickets R180 - R220 https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1577714764

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...