Video: Everything is RENT for Tim Weil

In this BroadwayWorld Exclusive chat, we sit down with Tim Weil, the original music director of Rent, to talk about his powerful new book, Making Rent: The Story Behind the Music That Changed Broadway. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the show that redefined modern musical theatre, Tim shares firsthand stories of shaping the sound of Rent alongside creator Jonathan Larson, and what it was like to be in the room when history was being made.



We talk about the music, the movement, and the magic that turned a downtown rock opera into a Broadway phenomenon. From early rehearsals to opening night and beyond, Tim offers personal reflections, creative insight, and a deeper understanding of how Rent became more than a show — it became a cultural shift. If you love Broadway history and behind-the-scenes storytelling, this is a conversation you cannot miss.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!