Video: Kelli O’Hara Joins THE BEAUTY in Episode 7 Trailer





In a show already full of Broadway veterans, a new trailer for The Beauty has confirmed the appearance of another musical theater icon. In a 40-second preview for Episode 7 of the FX series, viewers can spot Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara in two shots from the forthcoming installment.

O'Hara's character has not been officially announced, but both shots show the performer on a couch next to John Carroll Lynch, who recurs in the series as an FBI Supervisor. The pair is seen sitting opposite Ashton Kutcher's character, who seems to be asking them for a favor.

Titled "Beautiful Living Rooms," the logline for the episode reads: "A desperate family is forced to make a difficult decision." The seventh episode debuts Wednesday, February 18 on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET.

The Beauty follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences.

As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and more.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant. The Beauty is produced by 20th Television.

Kelli O'Hara won a Tony Award for her performance in The King and I, and was also seen on Broadway in Follies, The Pajama Game, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza, Kiss Me, Kate, and Days of Wine and Roses. Screen credits include The Gilded Age, Masters of Sex, Blue Bloods, 13 Reasons Why, and Peter Pan Live! She will next be seen onstage in Fallen Angels this spring.