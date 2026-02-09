DVCAI to Host BACK-CHAT: WHAT'S IN YOUR CONTAINER? Virtual Artist Talk

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Miami's Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator is inviting the public to attend Back-Chat: What's in Your Container?, a free virtual conversation spotlighting diasporic artists and scholars whose work has been supported by DVCAI since 1996. Back-Chat is a quarterly online series exploring socially relevant themes through art, culture, and lived experience.

The Zoom session takes place Thursday, February 12, 2026, from 7:00-8:00 PM (ET) and is led by DVCAI Founding Curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace in conversation with visual artists Shayla Marshall, Natou Fall, and curator-scholar Dr. Cristin McKnight Sethi.

Drawing on DVCAI's current exhibition and curatorial initiative, The Container Project, on view at Barry University's Monsignor William Barry Library, the discussion explores artistic practice, responsive artmaking, and the activation of the gallery space as a site of memory, healing, and resilience.

"Natou Fall's work speaks to transition, movement, and creation, while Shayla Marshall's installations are cinematic, layered, and deeply rooted in history," said Gordon-Wallace. "Together, their practices evoke African and Caribbean traditions, creating works that function as protectors and expressions of identity, ancestral wisdom, and renewal."

The program is open to all audiences and includes automatic captioning. Participants may submit questions via the Zoom chat, subject to event guidelines. Requests for accessible materials should be made at least five days in advance by contacting Rosie Gordon-Wallace at rosie@dvcai.org or (305) 542-4277.